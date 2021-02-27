Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — A woman was hit by a vehicle Saturday morning on State of Franklin Road in Johnson City.
The crash occurred near Watauga Avenue about 4:17 a.m., according to the Johnson City Police Department. A 2019 Nissan Rogue, driven by Austin Lane, 21, of Norton, Virginia, was traveling eastbound on W. State of Franklin Road and struck a pedestrian who was crossing the roadway, police said.
Police identified the pedestrian as 24-year-old Victoria Simm of Johnson City. She was taken to the Johnson City Medical Center and is listed in critical condition.
The crash remains under investigation.
