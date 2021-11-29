Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle on I-81

BRISTOL, Va. - A male pedestrian was struck by a vehicle traveling north on I-81 near Exit 5 Monday evening and later died, according to Virginia State Police.
At 6:56 p.m. Monday, Virginia State Police responded to the crash at near Exit 5 in Bristol, Virginia.
The identity of the pedestrian has not been released. The crash remains under investigation.
