Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle on I-81
BRISTOL, Va. - A male pedestrian was struck by a vehicle traveling north on I-81 near Exit 5 Monday evening and later died, according to Virginia State Police.

 At 6:56 p.m. Monday, Virginia State Police responded to the crash at near Exit 5 in Bristol, Virginia.

 The identity of the pedestrian has not been released. The crash remains under investigation. 

