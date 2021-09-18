Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in front of BMS

BRISTOL, Tenn. — A pedestrian died Saturday morning after being struck by a car while crossing the highway in front of Bristol Motor Speedway, police said.

At 10:21 a.m., officers with the Bristol Tennessee Police Department responded to a crash with injury in front of the speedway, according to a news release.

Police said a 2013 Honda CRV was traveling southbound on U.S.11E/Volunteer Parkway when it struck a pedestrian who was crossing the roadway. The pedestrian, Beth A. Beard, 65, of Goshen, Indiana, was transported to a local hospital for treatment, but succumbed to her injuries sustained from the crash.

The investigation is still on-going at this time.

