 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

Pay-to-stay proposal postponed again

  • Updated
  • 0
Sullivan County Jail
BHC File Photo

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. – The Sullivan County Commission once again postponed a resolution, which, if passed, would implement a pay-to-stay program for inmates confined at the Sullivan County Jail.

Commissioner Herschel Glover, one of the co-sponsors of the resolution, explained the reason behind this third postponement.

"After the judges came and spoke to us at the work session a month or two ago, the biggest question was how this was going to be collected, and we've sent a request to Nashville on this particular thing and are kind of waiting for a return from them, and I'm going to roll this to next month," Commissioner Glover said.

The pay-to-stay program proposed would implement a daily $35 charge to inmates at the Sullivan County Jail.

Before the resolution was postponed, Scott Stodola, a peer recovery specialist for the Sullivan County anti-drug coalition, expressed his concerns to the Sullivan County Commission regarding the unintended consequences that a pay-to-stay program might have on his clients.

People are also reading…

"If a person in Sullivan County jail, I have three clients right now that are in jail, two of which have been there over a year. A one-year stay at the Sullivan county jail at $35 a day would be $12,775," Stodola said. "How is that individual with no job supposed to be able to pay $12,775 at the end of their release? They're going to go back to the drugs. They're going to go back to the alcohol. They're going to go back to the thefts, the robbery, and unfortunately, sometimes worse.

"A $35 a day pay to stay is not going to solve anything. It's not a determinant," Stodola said.

Email: Jmancera@bristolnews.com

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

UVa Student Council wants new Board of Visitors member out

UVa Student Council wants new Board of Visitors member out

The University of Virginia’s Student Council is calling for the resignation of Bert Ellis, an outspoken UVa alumnus and recently appointed member of the Board of Visitors who is a vocal critic of the school’s diversity and inclusion efforts.

Rattlesnake stakes claim to stretch of Myrtle Beach, video shows. Social media was horrified.

Rattlesnake stakes claim to stretch of Myrtle Beach, video shows. Social media was horrified.

A beachgoer was out for a stroll when she stumbled upon a slithering surprise on the South Carolina coast, video shows. It turns out, a venomous snake had staked claim in the sand at the popular Myrtle Beach State Park, according to footage from Facebook user Michelle L Robert. “Just thought I would take a nice walk on the beach,” she wrote on Tuesday, July 26. “Was looking for sea glass when ...

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

This incredible 3D dogs is leaping across screens in Tokyo

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts