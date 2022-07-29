Pay-to-stay proposal postponed again

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. – The Sullivan County Commission once again postponed a resolution, which, if passed, would implement a pay-to-stay program for inmates confined at the Sullivan County Jail.

Commissioner Herschel Glover, one of the co-sponsors of the resolution, explained the reason behind this third postponement.

"After the judges came and spoke to us at the work session a month or two ago, the biggest question was how this was going to be collected, and we've sent a request to Nashville on this particular thing and are kind of waiting for a return from them, and I'm going to roll this to next month," Commissioner Glover said.

The pay-to-stay program proposed would implement a daily $35 charge to inmates at the Sullivan County Jail.

Before the resolution was postponed, Scott Stodola, a peer recovery specialist for the Sullivan County anti-drug coalition, expressed his concerns to the Sullivan County Commission regarding the unintended consequences that a pay-to-stay program might have on his clients.

"If a person in Sullivan County jail, I have three clients right now that are in jail, two of which have been there over a year. A one-year stay at the Sullivan county jail at $35 a day would be $12,775," Stodola said. "How is that individual with no job supposed to be able to pay $12,775 at the end of their release? They're going to go back to the drugs. They're going to go back to the alcohol. They're going to go back to the thefts, the robbery, and unfortunately, sometimes worse.

"A $35 a day pay to stay is not going to solve anything. It's not a determinant," Stodola said.