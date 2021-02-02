Pay raises, IB program part of Bristol Virginia School Board budget talks

BRISTOL, Va. — Pay raises and the International Baccalaureate program topped Monday’s discussion as the Bristol Virginia School Board got its first look at the division’s 2021-22 operating budget.
Superintendent Keith Perrigan said state budget figures are currently incomplete, but they may become clearer in coming days when the state Senate and House of Delegates begin debate on Gov. Ralph Northam’s budget proposal. Based on the governor’s budget, the division may get an additional $370,000 in state funding based on enrollment of just under 2,100 students.
“Hopefully by next week, we will have some idea what the House and Senate budgets are going to look like,” Perrigan said.
The board is expected to receive the proposed spending plan at its March meeting.
“No. 1 is the most important and probably the biggest part of any changes we have. That is we want to improve employee compensation and benefits for all categories to make sure we’re competitive and able to attract and retain the very best teachers and employees that we can,” Perrigan said. “The budget I will recommend will include at least a 2% plus step increase for teachers and administration, and we’ll also update our support salary scale much in the manner we tried to last year prior to the pandemic.”
The School Board budgeted for wage increases for its hourly workers but then had to slash the budget amid significant reductions in tax revenues last March and April as the COVID-19 pandemic and related restrictions significantly limited business, travel and commerce.
Perrigan said the division would likely need an “additional appropriation” from the city to provide those pay increases.
Among the priorities included in the current draft are:
» Cover the anticipated health insurance increases for employees;
» Hire an additional administrator for Van Pelt Elementary;
» Hire one additional science and one social studies teacher at Virginia High;
» Hire an additional special education teacher;
» Hire two additional bus aide positions;
» Provide funding to restart the International Baccalaureate program;
» Provide additional funding and materials for vocational education.
In response to a question, Perrigan said they are closely watching what the state does to increase the minimum wage. Legislation to begin phased increases in Virginia was suspended last year due to the pandemic, and the General Assembly is expected to revisit the issue this session.
“We know there will be an increase in the minimum wage, followed by a couple of additional increases after that,” Perrigan said, adding that would impact a number of positions.
During the discussion, Vice Chairman Randy White said he opposes adding the administrator at Van Pelt, since the city’s three other elementary schools have a single administrator and the school doesn’t qualify — based on its enrollment — for the division to receive any state funding to help offset the salary and benefits that would accompany the position.
“I think it could cause a lot of problems with the other principals at other schools,” White said.
White and Board member Frank Goodpasture also spoke highly of bringing back the IB program, which was eliminated in 2008-09 due to waning student interest and to reduce expenses. Goodpasture said it is considered the most rigorous high school curriculum available.
“For a town like Bristol, with the composite index we have and being in southern Appalachia, having an IB curriculum is an important education badge. We will attract families to come and be in our schools,” Goodpasture said.
Perrigan predicted that funding from the increased enrollment of students who come to Virginia High to take the program would likely offset any increases in costs.
White said he hopes the division restarts the program and urged them to consider offering at the middle school level to “funnel” students into the program.
The school division also has a number of capital improvement priorities, including building a new, secure main entrance at Virginia High, replacing an elevator at Virginia High, exterior painting at Van Pelt Elementary and window replacement at Stonewall Jackson.
Some of those projects — including window and door work and any roof repairs where leaks can cause mold, mildew and negatively affect indoor air quality — qualify for a portion of the $4.1 million in federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding, which the division just received. The federal funds are similar to the CARES Act funding provided under the previous administration.
