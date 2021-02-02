Pay raises, IB program part of Bristol Virginia School Board budget talks

BRISTOL, Va. — Pay raises and the International Baccalaureate program topped Monday’s discussion as the Bristol Virginia School Board got its first look at the division’s 2021-22 operating budget.

Superintendent Keith Perrigan said state budget figures are currently incomplete, but they may become clearer in coming days when the state Senate and House of Delegates begin debate on Gov. Ralph Northam’s budget proposal. Based on the governor’s budget, the division may get an additional $370,000 in state funding based on enrollment of just under 2,100 students.

“Hopefully by next week, we will have some idea what the House and Senate budgets are going to look like,” Perrigan said.

The board is expected to receive the proposed spending plan at its March meeting.

“No. 1 is the most important and probably the biggest part of any changes we have. That is we want to improve employee compensation and benefits for all categories to make sure we’re competitive and able to attract and retain the very best teachers and employees that we can,” Perrigan said. “The budget I will recommend will include at least a 2% plus step increase for teachers and administration, and we’ll also update our support salary scale much in the manner we tried to last year prior to the pandemic.”