Patient counts rise in Ballad Health System

Ballad Health System treated more than 600 COVID positive patients Monday, with 310 inpatients and 303 through its Safe at Home telehealth program, while the number of new cases in Southwest Virginia skyrocketed.
Ballad’s 310 inpatients on Monday was the most in a single day since Sept. 30. Seventy-seven were in intensive care units with 64 on ventilators. A system official said last week they expected the number of hospitalized patients to exceed 300 due to the large volume of new cases fueled by the omicron variant.
Additionally, the 303 Safe at Home patients represented a 48% increase over last Friday’s 205 and was the sixth highest day since last summer. Over the past seven days the Safe at Home program has treated an average of 249 patients per day.
The first week of December, Ballad reported an average of about 230 inpatients per day and that total has grown nearly every week. Last week the averaged 281 inpatients per day with nearly 76 in ICUs and nearly 59 on ventilators – the highest averages since the delta variant surge in September.
The omicron variant is being blamed for a record surge of cases in Virginia.
Over the past seven days the 10 counties and two cities of far Southwest Virginia reported 2,144 new COVID-19 cases, an average of 306 per day. That is triple the region’s daily average for all of 2021 and more than double the region’s average for December when it reported 136 new cases per day, according to the Virginia Department of Health. For all of 2021, Southwest Virginia reported an average of 100 new cases daily.
The region’s positivity average is now at 25.9% with five Southwest Virginia localities above that average. Bristol Virginia was at 28.8% with 158 new cases diagnosed during the past week, Washington County Virginia was at 28.5% with 439 new cases.
For comparison, the city of Bristol averaged 34 new cases per week during all of 2021 meaning the last seven days represent a fivefold increase over that average. Washington County reported an average of 115 new cases per week all of last year making the last seven days numbers four times that average.
On Monday Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam issued an emergency order after in-state hospitalizations rose to nearly 3,700 patients with ICU hospitalizations more than doubling since December 1. Statewide there are about 2,500 beds available to treat COVID cases.
The University of Virginia estimates omicron accounts for 94% of cases in Virginia, according its latest modeling update released last Friday.
“Case rates have accelerated to unprecedented levels throughout the commonwealth, and all 35 health districts are now in surge,” according to the UVA analysis. “Models project a continued sharp rise in cases for several weeks ... There is some evidence that omicron may be less severe than delta, but the explosion of new cases is still expected to put an enormous burden on communities and the health care system.
“The sheer number of new cases may overwhelm testing capacities and drive down the case detection rate. As such, case rates may not be as reliable a marker of epidemic trends as they once were,” according to UVA.
The Tennessee Department of Health no longer reports its cases on a daily basis and, according to its website, will only update case counts and all the related statistics – deaths, active cases, testing positivity percentages, testing volume on a weekly basis. There have been no updates since last week.
Over the last seven documented days – Dec. 30-Jan. 5, Sullivan County reported 951 new cases, according to TDH, with a seven-day testing positivity of 25.5%.
However UVA does an analysis of the Kingsport-Bristol, Tenn.-Bristol, Virginia, service area and projects new cases in just those localities will peak at 2,351 per week by the week ending Feb. 6 before starting to decline.
