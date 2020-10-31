 Skip to main content
Pastors to hold election prayer vigil Monday evening
Pastors to hold election prayer vigil Monday evening

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — A group of local pastors will hold a pre-election prayer vigil Monday evening, according to Sullivan County Commissioner Mark Vance, who represents Bristol.

The vigil will take place at 6:30 p.m. at Central High School, 131 Shipley Ferry Road in Blountville. Masks and social distancing will be required, Vance said.

“This event is to allow pastors and the community to come together and pray for our nation,” Vance said.

He added that the event will also include singing by Lee Fish and Dena Bowling.

