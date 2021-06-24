'Pastoral elegance': Inn to offer bucolic escape nestled in Appalachia

Milton, who has cooked at some of the country’s most prestigious restaurants, credits his family with the impact local cuisine has had on him.

“I was learning some really, really cool stuff that’s still invaluable to this day in how I cook and the things that I can do, but I really started thinking about the food I grew up with because there’s so much heart and soul and love to it,” Milton said. “I really, really set out to do a restaurant that’s rooted in Appalachian heritage, Appalachian varietals.”

As construction on Hickory continues, Milton cooks at Taste, Wood-Fired Kitchen, an operational restaurant on the property. The open-air restaurant resembling a barn features such menu items as tuna noodle casserole with a twist and “Kool-Ade” pickles.

One of Milton’s goals is to have a commissary kitchen, a commercial kitchen where cooks can prepare and store food, at the inn when it opens.

In creating his dishes, Milton takes inspiration from the farm.

“My menus change quite often,” Milton said, depending on the produce grown on the farm. “Down here [at the inn], it’ll change almost daily based off of what we’ve got.”