'Pastoral elegance': Inn to offer bucolic escape nestled in Appalachia

BRISTOL, Va. — A short distance from bustling Interstate 81, a country road lined with dense woods takes many twists and turns before one final curve delivers visitors on top of a hill overlooking a vast estate of nearly 12 acres of grapevines and an inn reminiscent of a modern farmhouse.
“The land is beautiful. The resources are beautiful,” said Tariq Zaidi, who manages marketing for Nicewonder Farm & Vineyards. “In many ways, [it’s] a very cultural, lifestyle-type property that is going to become a destination.”
The property, which totals more than 400 acres, will soon cater to wine lovers, foodies, nature lovers and those who enjoy luxury and unique lodging.
The 28-room boutique inn will be completed in October and will feature suites and a restaurant named Hickory. The inn overlooks a small, shimmering lake, which at full capacity becomes a natural reflecting pool. Beyond the lake lie expansive views of rolling farmland with a mountainous backdrop.
“The ones of us from Southwest Virginia, we kind of get complacent with living in the rural farm [area], but when people come from the city, this is very unique to them,” said owner Kevin Nicewonder. “They want that experience [of] what we get on a daily basis.”
On Wednesday, crews from BurWil Construction “topped off” the guest house with two shining, rose-gold weather vanes on the roof. The tradition stems from an ancient Scandinavian religious practice where a tree was placed atop a new structure.
Mara Bouvier, general manager for the inn, described the property as “pastoral elegance.”
“It will be a destination resort experience,” Bouvier said. “[Guests] will spend time doing spa, dining and additional activities like vineyard tours, culinary classes, hiking, biking, yoga, meditation.”
Other guests looking to rough it can choose to stay in a wooden yurt on the property.
“We wanted people to feel like they’re getting the same feel that they would get in the inn,” Nicewonder said. “Coming out of COVID, people still with some concerns, the yurt’s a perfect place to stay.”
The entire property, complete with full amenities such as a spa and fitness center and the expansion of existing nature trails, is set to be competed in approximately 18 months.
Zaidi said he hopes the property changes the mindset and culture of the area and becomes a showcase and gateway to Virginia.
Grapevines were originally planted on the property in 2013 and have since produced wine that has received multiple medals from the Virginia Governor’s Cup, a yearly wine competition.
Guests can sip award-winning, house-made Chardonnay and Merlot paired with Appalachian-inspired cuisine prepared by chef Travis Milton.
Milton, who has cooked at some of the country’s most prestigious restaurants, credits his family with the impact local cuisine has had on him.
“I was learning some really, really cool stuff that’s still invaluable to this day in how I cook and the things that I can do, but I really started thinking about the food I grew up with because there’s so much heart and soul and love to it,” Milton said. “I really, really set out to do a restaurant that’s rooted in Appalachian heritage, Appalachian varietals.”
As construction on Hickory continues, Milton cooks at Taste, Wood-Fired Kitchen, an operational restaurant on the property. The open-air restaurant resembling a barn features such menu items as tuna noodle casserole with a twist and “Kool-Ade” pickles.
One of Milton’s goals is to have a commissary kitchen, a commercial kitchen where cooks can prepare and store food, at the inn when it opens.
In creating his dishes, Milton takes inspiration from the farm.
“My menus change quite often,” Milton said, depending on the produce grown on the farm. “Down here [at the inn], it’ll change almost daily based off of what we’ve got.”
Also on the farm are over 100 egg-bearing chickens and 250 head of grazing cattle. Soon, they hope to acquire pigs for butchering.
Since the project began, the vision has evolved as amenities began to unfold.
“We took it from an inn with a vineyard to more of a boutique inn and spa with a vineyard and access to The Virginian,” Nicewonder said, referring to The Virginian Golf Club, a 1,300-acre private golf and residential community.
“You feel like you’re in the middle of the country when you’re really not,” Nicewonder said.
The property can be accessed off Flame Leaf Drive, which is a short distance from Lee Highway.
