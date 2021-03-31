Passenger rail agreement has ‘potential’ for Southwest service

Multiple studies have shown interest in extending service westward to Bristol, however, Norfolk Southern, which owns the tracks between Roanoke and Bristol, withdrew from conversations about expanding passenger service in late 2018. The cost to upgrade the railroad tracks between Roanoke and Bristol was estimated at $30 million in a 2019 study by the Community Transportation Association of America.

Amtrak CEO Bill Flynn outlined some of his company’s plans.

“As we look forward to the future, our critical partnership with the commonwealth of Virginia, we’re going to invest close to $1 billion in the next 10 years to update infrastructure and expand passenger rail here in Virginia,” Flynn said.

The deal includes the state and Amtrak entering into a long-term partnership for six new state-supported daily round trips, and Amtrak will be Virginia’s exclusive provider of intercity passenger rail service along the Interstate 95 corridor for at least 30 years, according to a written statement.

Additionally, Amtrak is slated to receive $1.7 billion in new federal funding as part of the recently approved American Rescue Plan.

“After the passage of the rescue plan, Amtrak announced the restoration of 12 long-distance routes to 7-day-a-week operation, including the Crescent, Palmetto, Silver Star and Silver Meteor routes right here through Alexandria, Virginia,” Buttigieg said.

