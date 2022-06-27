 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Passenger killed in single-vehicle crash

MATTHEW CAVANAUGH

A Wytheville man was killed in a Saturday afternoon single-vehicle crash on Route 52.

According to a press release from the Virginia State Police, officers responded at 2:34 p.m. Saturday to a crash a half mile north of Route 664. The driver, Thomas W. Ferry, 45, of Wytheville, Virginia was uninjured in the crash. The front seat passenger, Deedee J. Richmond, 53 of Wytheville, Virginia died at the scene. Two back-seat passengers, ages 11 and 13 were transported for the treatment of minor injuries. All four passengers were wearing seat belts.

The 1998 Ford Explorer was traveling south on Route 52 when it entered a curve. The vehicle ran off the left side of the road, traveled down an embankment, struck a fence and overturned several times.

The crash remains under investigation.

