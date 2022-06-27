Passenger killed in single-vehicle crash

According to a press release from the Virginia State Police, officers responded at 2:34 p.m. Saturday to a crash a half mile north of Route 664. The driver, Thomas W. Ferry, 45, of Wytheville, Virginia was uninjured in the crash. The front seat passenger, Deedee J. Richmond, 53 of Wytheville, Virginia died at the scene. Two back-seat passengers, ages 11 and 13 were transported for the treatment of minor injuries. All four passengers were wearing seat belts.