Passenger killed in Monday single-vehicle crash in Bluff City

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. - A passenger in a sport utility vehicle that was carrying a boat and trailer was killed before sunrise Monday in a single-vehicle wreck in Sullivan County.

The fatality occurred sometime prior to 5:20 a.m., when deputies from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash in the 200 block of Whitehead Road near the Weaver Branch Road intersection, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Initially, officers encountered Cody Hammons, 24, walking on the road with injuries, police said. Hammons was the driver of the silver 1999 Chevrolet Blazer and he left the scene on foot in search of a phone to call 911, according to SCSO.

The passenger, whose identity had not been released Monday night, was dead when officers arrived, the release states.

According to a release, the vehicle veered off the road, striking a guard rail with an impact that knocked the boat off the trailer. In turn, this caused the vehicle to flip and land upside down in a ditch, according to the release.

Hammons was released after being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, the release states.

The crash remains under investigation.