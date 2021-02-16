 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Passenger killed in Monday single-vehicle crash in Bluff City
0 comments

Passenger killed in Monday single-vehicle crash in Bluff City

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. - A passenger in a sport utility vehicle that was carrying a boat and trailer was killed before sunrise Monday in a single-vehicle wreck in Sullivan County.

The fatality occurred sometime prior to 5:20 a.m., when deputies from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash in the 200 block of Whitehead Road near the Weaver Branch Road intersection, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Initially, officers encountered Cody Hammons, 24, walking on the road with injuries, police said. Hammons was the driver of the silver 1999 Chevrolet Blazer and he left the scene on foot in search of a phone to call 911, according to SCSO.

The passenger, whose identity had not been released Monday night, was dead when officers arrived, the release states.

According to a release, the vehicle veered off the road, striking a guard rail with an impact that knocked the boat off the trailer. In turn, this caused the vehicle to flip and land upside down in a ditch, according to the release.

Hammons was released after being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, the release states.

The crash remains under investigation.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cultural competency bills pass both chambers

Watch Now: Related Video

Cultural competency bills pass both chambers

Watch Now: Related Video

Cultural competency bills pass both chambers

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts