Part of Wise County near Pound under a boil water advisory after water line break

Boil Water Alert
BRIAN KERSEY

A major water line break in the Indian Creek are of Pound, Virginia has led to a boil water advisory being issued for customers in the Indian Creek and U.S. 23 areas of Pound.

A notice on the Wise County Public Service Authority website Monday morning said crews were working to restore water service. This is the second major water line break for the area in past two weeks. A water line broke Thursday, July 28, the same day the area was hit by flooding after heavy rain.

The boil water advisory is in effect for Old Indian Creek Road, Indian Creek Road, Curtiss Hill, Killen Hollow, Almond Road, Laurel Ridge, Viking Road and U.S. 23 from the Indian Creek Road intersection to the Traveler’s Motel.

According to the alert from the Wise County Public Service Authority, customers should not drink tap water without bringing it to a boil for at least a minute and letting it cool before drinking. The use of bottled water is also recommended.

More information can be found at the www.wisecountypsa.org.

