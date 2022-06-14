Parking deal with county may change church's tax status

The Washington County Board of Supervisors agreed on Tuesday to lease the parking lot of Sinking Spring Presbyterian Church in Abingdon for up to three years.

The lease starts July 1 and runs through June 30, 2024 – and possibly a year longer - while the nearby Washington County Courthouse is under construction. The church property is needed during the week to provide parking spaces for courthouse employees.

Under the terms and conditions, the board has agreed to repave the parking lot and mark it with new stripes in exchange for using the parking area for the first two years. If the lease continues for another year, the county will pay $1,500 per month.

By doing so, however, this lease now makes the church property “taxable,” according to Washington County Commissioner of Revenue Mark Matney.

This change to the church’s tax status follows “state law,” Matney said.

In other business on Tuesday, Eric McReynolds spoke during the meeting’s public comments, making a request for a public hearing to find a name for the new park near the government center.

That new park – near Virginia Highlands Community College - is the site of Washington County’s 1907 Confederate soldier statue that originally stood at the center of Abingdon’s Main Street and was later moved to the grounds of the Washington County Courthouse. That statue – of a soldier holding a rifle – was rededicated earlier this month after being moved to the new park.

McReynolds campaigned for months to save the statue. On Tuesday, he suggested several names for the park, including

“Common Soldier Park,” “We The People Park” and “Washington County Military Memorial Park.”

“It’s the people’s statue,” McReynolds said. “We’re at ground level. We’re open for ideas on how to do this.”

