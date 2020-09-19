Parents, students push for Washington County schools to reopen

“I wouldn’t be mad if we went back to school full-time,” Triplett said. “I prefer it that way. Now, I just want to go back to school full-time so I don’t have to worry about what to do.”

‘Concerned’

For now, students in Washington County are learning remotely. But schools are open for teachers. And, sometimes, in-person conferences are held, said parent Abagail Guinn.

Guinn, of Meadowview, Virginia, is the mother of a 6-year-old first-grader, Hunter, who has learning disabilities and struggles to complete worksheets each week through Meadowview Elementary School, Guinn said.

“My son is showing signs of true regression,” Guinn said. “Whenever he left school last year, he could read.”

Hunter’s teacher also said students could meet in person rather than hold a Zoom meeting, Guinn said.

“They are coming to school to do one-on-one,” Guinn said. “So, all of the germs are already being exposed to one another. And I definitely think that if all the students are in school, at some point in the week, they why not have all of them together?”