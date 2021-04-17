Paramount names interim executive director as theater looks to reopen

BRISTOL, Tenn. — An interim executive director is taking the reins at the Paramount Center for the Arts while the theater remains closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Friday, the Paramount Foundation, which oversees the historic downtown Bristol theater, announced the selection of Jennifer Hayes as interim director. Hayes will replace Miles Marek, the former executive director, who recently moved to California after leading the organization since 2015.

A nationwide search for a permanent executive director is ongoing, according to a Paramount news release.

Hayes will manage reopening efforts and the final phases of the venue’s renovation, according to a news release.

The Paramount has been closed since March 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic began affecting the area. The organization has also undergone extensive renovations during the pandemic.

“We’re working on rescheduling a couple more shows originally planned for spring and early summer,” said Hayes, who began working at the Paramount nearly one year ago. “We hope to be able to welcome a full capacity audience this fall. All of that will depend on [Centers for Disease Control] and local government guidelines, of course.”