Overdose survivor now works helping drug addicts Two-time drug overdose survivor Polly Jessen, a Kingsport, Tennessee, native, now dedicates her time to helping others battling drug addiction at Frontier Health.

Drug overdose deaths increased in several areas of the Mountain Empire during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic — including a 53% jump in deaths in Sullivan County, Tennessee, statistics show.

The numbers, however, plateaued or even decreased in a few counties in Southwest Virginia.

Local officials and experts believe isolation and social distancing, canceled classes and closed resources, lost jobs and extra funds from stimulus money have led to a nationwide increase in drug overdose deaths.

In Sullivan County, a total of 56 people died of a drug overdose in 2020, according to the county prosecutor’s office. Forty-three of those deaths involved heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl or a combination, the office’s data shows. There were 30 overdose deaths in 2019.

Need help? » Crisis line: 877-928-9062; » National Suicide Prevention Line: 800-273-8255; » Sullivan County Anti-Drug Coalition (SCAD Coalition): 423-742-5819; » Frontier Health Turning Point 24/7 walk-in assessment center for treatment referrals and resources: 208 E Unaka Ave., Johnson City, Tennessee, 423-926-0940

As of the first week of May 2021, the latest figures available, Deputy District Attorney General Gene Perrin said 23 people have already died of overdoses in Sullivan County and he expects that number to climb by the end of the year. That’s half of last year’s death count in Sullivan County before the year was even half over.

While Sullivan County saw an increase in deaths, some places in Southwest Virginia stayed about the same in 2020 compared to previous years. The Virginia Department of Health reports that two people have died of drug overdoses in the city of Bristol in 2018, 2019 and 2020 — but 2020 numbers are preliminary and could increase.

Washington County, Virginia, reported four deaths in 2020, four less than the eight deaths reported in 2019, the state’s health department said. There were seven deaths in 2018. Investigators are concerned the number will increase in 2021.

“The Sheriff’s Office has suspected a substantial increase in overdose deaths in 2021,” Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis said. “This is due to the age of deceased persons and evidence found at death scenes.”

Smyth County, Russell County, Scott County and Tazewell County all saw increases in drug overdose deaths during the pandemic, VDH data shows. Tazewell County had 22 overdose deaths in 2020, by far the most in Southwest Virginia. There were 17 deaths in 2019 and nine in 2018.

Wise County, Buchanan County and Dickenson County saw decreases in deaths. Buchanan County’s count dropped from 10 in 2018 to five in 2019 to two in 2020.

The states of Tennessee and Virginia have both seen large increases in overdose deaths in recent years. Virginia increased from 1,627 deaths in 2019 to 2,297 deaths in 2020. In Tennessee, no numbers are available for 2020, but there were 2,089 deaths in 2019 compared to 1,818 deaths in 2018, data from the two state health departments show.

Drug Overdose Deaths United States » 90,722 people died between Nov. 2019 and Nov. 2020. » 70,357 people died between Nov. 2018 and Nov. 2019. » 68,102 people died between Nov. 2017 and Nov. 2018. Sources: Tennessee Department of Health; Virginia Department of Health; Centers for Disease Control Local numbers » Sullivan County: 30 in 2019, 56 in 2020, 23 at beginning of May 2021 » Bristol, Virginia: 2 each in 2018, 2019 and 2020 » Norton: 1 each in 2018, 2019, 2020 » Smyth County: 4 each in 2018 and 2019, 8 in 2020 » Tazewell County: 9 in 2018, 17 in 2019, 22 in 2020 » Wise County: 11 in 2018, 12 in 2019, 8 in 2020 » Russell County: 1 in 2018, 3 in 2019, 4 in 2020 » Scott County: 3 in 2018, 2 in 2019, 7 in 2020 » Buchanan County: 10 in 2018, 5 in 2019, 2 in 2020 » Dickenson County: 3 in 2018, 6 in 2019, 5 in 2020

Drug epidemic

Over the past decade, drug overdose counts across the country have increased, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control. Data shows overdose deaths peaked nationwide in 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Between November 2019 and November 2020, a total of 90,722 people died in the United States, CDC data shows. That’s compared to 70,357 who died between November 2018 and November 2019.

Sullivan County Coroner Hunter Locke said the county’s drug overdose rate has been increasing for a few years. The county began seeing a spike about two to three years ago, he said. Overall call volume for police and emergency management services for overdoses has spiked as well, long before the pandemic.

Locke said he doesn’t believe the pandemic solely contributed to overdose increases.

“[The] drug issue has been an issue here for many years prior of the pandemic,” Locke said. “Until we get more state dollars to stop the drug problem here it will always remain an issue due to lack of funding by the state of Tennessee.”

In 2020, there were 1,748 deaths in Sullivan County. A large number of those were COVID-19-related deaths and overdose deaths.

Data regarding drug overdose deaths for 2020 may change as investigations continue, Perrin said.

“I have been doing this for 41 years,” Perrin said. “I never thought we would be dealing with what we are dealing with.”

Perrin, who previously worked as a prosecutor in Florida, receives regular reports of drug overdoses, including fatal and non-fatal incidents. Heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamine are the most common drugs that lead to overdoses in Sullivan County and elsewhere in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, according to data.

Numbers calculated in Sullivan County typically come from forensic autopsy reports, which include toxicology analysis, as well as law enforcement and first-responder reports. Non-fatal overdoses are more difficult to calculate, Perrin noted. Oftentimes, victims and those who resuscitate them do not report the incidents.

“These drugs are creating pure havoc in our communities,” he said.

Several years ago, Perrin said investigators were concerned about local physicians overprescribing drugs. Laws then clamped down on overprescribing, which led to a demand for other drugs. At that point, Perrin said cartels and drug trafficking organizations stepped in and seized the opportunity.

“[Cartels and other organizations] moved right in and offered a drug that was cheaper and more potent and became very desirable,” Perrin said. “That was heroin.”

Heroin and other drugs then began to mix. Fentanyl, heroin and meth use in the region has continued to ramp up.

“We are seeing larger and larger amounts of methamphetamine coming into the area,” Perrin said. “The area has become a hub. We are seeing methamphetamine coming in in unprecedented numbers, because it’s much cheaper.”

One drug dealer even advertised that because two deaths had been linked to his drugs, his were the best, Perrin said.

“They are not fearful of the fact that it kills people” he said. “They want the dope because it’s really good dope.”

Then the pandemic came.

Pandemic adds to problem

COVID-19 began to spread across the United States in early 2020, closing schools, churches and businesses. People lost jobs. Most Americans went into isolation for months, many working from home if they could. Social distancing became the norm.

As a result, the U.S. government approved stimulus funds to assist individuals and families hit by job losses, inflation and other problems that arose due to the pandemic. Perrin said he supports money that went toward legitimate purchases that were intended to boost the economy.

But not all stimulus funds were used to buy legitimate items. A lot of money went to illegal narcotics, he said.

“The taxpayers’ dollars that went to funding the stimulus packages, it’s not just going to extra TVs, people going out to dine, these addicts are taking that extra money, and they are using it to continue to buy and consume drugs,” Perrin said. “It’s a perfect storm.”

While stimulus funds helped many families, Perrin said it also helped feed addiction and overdoses.

Polly Jessen, a two-time overdose survivor who now works at Frontier Health in Johnson City, Tennessee, said she’s seen the pandemic’s effect on drug addiction and overdoses. She, too, has been concerned that people addicted to drugs have used stimulus funds to purchase narcotics.

“We have definitely seen an increase in overdoses in the past year, both fatal and non-fatal,” said Jessen, who has been in recovery since 2012.

The pandemic has resulted in cancellations of various community support meetings, alterations and unavailability of in-person mental health services, as well as individuals feeling isolated and having difficulty navigating the changing resources.

“We are certainly tracking on this unfortunate increase in both fatal and non-fatal overdoses both from opioids, stimulants and other substances to include alcohol-related deaths,” said Angela Hagaman, director of operations at the Center for Prescription Drug Abuse Prevention and Treatment at East Tennessee State University.

Hagaman said she’s concerned that overdoses may continue if the community does not follow recommendations put forward by experts in the field.

Quoting Dr. Nora Volkow with the National Institute on Drug Abuse, Hagaman said COVID has presented several challenges, including access to medication for opiate use disorders, limited access to peer support groups and the stress that social distancing generates. In addition, “people taking opioids alone is much harder to actually reverse with naloxone (Narcan) if no one is observing” it happening. Job losses, homelessness and despair also contribute to drug use and overdoses, she said.

Some governments have stepped in to help during the pandemic, according to Volkow. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration and the Drug Enforcement Administration changed policies on two of the medications that are most widely used for treating people with an opioid use disorder. Requirements for access to methadone, which is used to treat addiction, were relaxed.

Community efforts

Local organizations, such as Frontier Health and the Appalachian Substance Abuse Coalition for Prevention and Treatment, have been working to fight addiction and overdoses during the pandemic in the Mountain Empire.

“It’s of great concern,” said ASAC Executive Director Linda Austin. “For our opioid overdoses to increase is heartbreaking, especially when you consider the ripple effect. That’s a lot of children without their parents, and a lot of parents without their children.”

ASAC, a Southwest Virginia coalition intended to inform and assist the community to better understand the drug epidemic, has helped many people during the pandemic.

“The most important thing we’ve done is push Narcan out in the communities in the region,” Austin said. “We partnered with many of the food banks to train people as they sat in their cars and pulled through the food lines. We’ve trained thousands and gave them Narcan.”

The organization met virtually during the pandemic, connecting people to resources.

Frontier Health launched a team of COVID-19 crisis counselors, which are available as a free resource and referral service to those affected by the pandemic. Jessen said Frontier Health assisted with debriefings, assessments and maintained a phone answering service. The organization also paired the counselors with the recovery navigators to host two drive-thru Narcan and resource events. In total, the effort got more than 200 Narcan kits into the community.

Narcan is used to treat individuals suffering from an overdose.

Jessen said she believes everyone should obtain and be trained to use Narcan. Individuals with a substance use disorder, families and emergency medical service members are recommended to have Narcan on hand in case of an overdose. Jessen described it as a safe, effective over-the-counter nasal spray that can reverse an opioid overdose.

Perrin said he is thankful most local first-responders carry Narcan, which has been reported to have saved many residents from overdoses. But Narcan can’t save every person. The prosecutor recalled a Sullivan County man who died from an overdose.

“Narcan helped him once, twice, three times. Ultimately, he went too far the fourth time,” Perrin said.

Perrin said he’s also aware of times when overdose victims become upset and angry that they’ve been treated with Narcan because the treatment decreases the high.

“Instead of being grateful for being saved, they are angry,” Perrin said.

Jessen said it’s also important to decrease the stigma associated with addiction and mental illness, which is why she has worked hard to share her story. She has shared her story at length on the Frontier Health Foundation’s podcast called “Impact Stigma” for Episode 3.

“I think the most important thing we can do is continue this conversation, educate ourselves and each other about available treatment options, and remove the shame and stigma from asking for help,” Jessen said.

Know someone who might suffer from an addiction? Frontier Health’s crisis line is available 24/7 by calling 1-877-928-9062 or going to Turning Point, which is at 208 E. Unaka Ave. in Johnson City. The facility’s walk-in assessment and referral center is always open.

Jessen said the first step is to make a call or simply reach out.

Perrin and others worry the increase in overdoses will continue once the pandemic subsides.

Although the number of COVID-19 cases has decreased locally, Perrin said drug use that increased during the pandemic won’t go away. When asked whether there is light at the end of the tunnel, Perrin simply said, “no.” He added that a lack of funding for law enforcement makes the situation worse because police are unable to siphon off drug distribution in the region.

