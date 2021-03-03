Owner of Johnson City drug lab sentenced to three years on federal health care fraud

ABINGDON, Va. — The former owner of a drug screening lab in Johnson City was sentenced Tuesday in federal court in Abingdon to three years in prison on a federal health care fraud charge.
Michael Dube, 59, of Johnson City, who formerly owned and operated American Toxicology Labs, previously pleaded guilty to two felony counts of health care fraud, one filed in the Western District of Virginia and one filed in the Eastern District of Kentucky, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
“Michael Dube took advantage of health care funds, aimed at helping the most vulnerable, for his own greed,” acting U.S. Attorney Bubar said. “Today’s significant sentence demonstrates that health care fraud will not be tolerated, and is the product of close partnership between federal, state, and local law enforcement, whose collaboration brought the Dubes to justice.”
According to court documents, in March 2011, Michael Dube pleaded guilty in the Eastern District of Tennessee to one count of intentionally omitting information from reports as required under the Controlled Substances Act. As a result of his conviction, the Department of Health and Human Services informed Dube that he was excluded from participating in any federal health care program, the release states.
However, in May 2013, Michael and his wife, Regan Dube, established the lab, with Regan Dube serving as the company’s registered agent, and using the couple’s home address as the principal office and mailing address. ATL then applied to participate in Medicare and Medicaid. On the applications, Regan Dube was listed as the owner, and Michael Dube’s name and participation was omitted, according to the release.
ATL conducted urine screens for various entities represented as opioid treatment facilities. Between May 1, 2014, and Jan. 31, 2020, Medicare, Virginia Medicaid, Kentucky Medicaid and TennCare made payments to ATL that totaled approximately $8.5 million. During this time, Michael Dube made employment decisions, negotiated business arrangements with providers and participated in the management of ATL, the release states.
In addition, Michael Dube received kickback payments from third parties for referring individuals to those third parties for services for which payment was made by federal health care programs. These payments, totaling $441,646, were deposited in the couple’s personal checking account, according to the news release.
Regan Dube was previously convicted and sentenced in connection with the scheme.
As a result of their convictions, Regan and Michael Dube will pay $9.01 million plus interest, divided between special assessments, fines, restitution and forfeiture. They will have to repay all the money they received from Medicare and Medicaid programs, the release states.