Owner of historic Bristol, Tennessee home makes progress after one year

BRISTOL, Tenn. — The E.W. King House’s red brick, wrap-around porch and chimneys make it a recognizable landmark in Bristol, Tennessee.

Despite falling into disrepair over the course of many years, this month marks the one year anniversary of new owners and a renovation.

“It feels so different than it did a year ago,” owner Brad Fluke said. “Open, spacious, huge windows. Just (an) absolutely gorgeous place to be able to work.”

Fluke, who serves as the president and CEO of Honey Do Franchising Group, and his full-time, five-man crew began to both restore and renovate the Queen Anne Victorian home on Anderson Street soon after acquiring it.

Some of the original aspects of the home, such as the front staircase and the hardwood floors upstairs, couldn’t be salvaged, Fluke said. In place of the stairwell, a two-story waterfall will be installed. Other details of the home such as the columns on the porch were remade; however, other staircases, fireplaces, trim and decorations will remain original.

Fluke estimates the second floor will be completed in approximately two weeks, and the first floor will need another six weeks. Fluke’s intended office on the third floor and an outbuilding will be the final stages.