BRISTOL, Tenn. — The owner of a carnival underway at Volunteer Plaza in Bristol, Tennessee said Friday he hopes to provide normalcy during the COVID-19 pandemic, but a city official said there have been a number of inquiries from residents concerned it can’t be held safely.
The carnival is in the old Hills Parking lot between the Volunteer Parkway and Bluff City Highway. It opened at 4 p.m. Friday and will continue through Aug. 2.
Garth Nicely, operator of the carnival and owner of Fun Time Family Amusements and KGN Promotions, said he wants to provide some entertainment during these difficult times.
“We’ve gotten requests for good, clean fun for local families,” Nicely said.
City Manager Bill Sorah said those who have expressed concerns about the carnival say they’re worried about the possibility of it spreading COVID-19 in the community. But Sorah added the carnival is on private property so the city can’t stop it from happening.
“Carnivals are not prohibited by law; the city does not have the authority to shut it down,” Sorah said.
However, Nicely did apply for an amusement device permit from the city. Before it was issued, Sorah said Nicely was required to agree to implement and follow multiple safety measures to prevent the potential spread of the virus.
The permit, which the Bristol Herald Courier acquired from the city through a public records request, states that these requirements include:
» The wearing of face coverings by guests and employees.
» Guests and employees must have their temperatures checked and be screened for symptoms upon entry.
» Limitations have been placed on the number of guests allowed in at one time.
» Hand sanitizer will be widely available throughout the carnival area.
» Rides must be cleaned after every use.
» Only people from the same household are allowed to get on the same ride.
» Signs should be placed reminding guests to social distance.
Sorah added that inspectors will periodically show up to make sure the rules are being followed. If they aren’t, the permit will be revoked, he said.
Nicely said the rules required under the permit are reasonable, and he expects no more than 100 people at the carnival at a time. He added he was already following some of the requirements, such as checking temperatures and cleaning rides after each use, at other carnivals held recently.
