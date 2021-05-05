 Skip to main content
Owens wins special election for Abingdon Town Council seat
ABINGDON, Va. — Mike Owens easily won his seat on Abingdon Town Council in a special election held Tuesday.

Owens, 60, was appointed to council last year to fill the unexpired term of Al Bradley, who resigned for health reasons.

The candidate ran unopposed and garnered 227 votes, including 137 votes cast at Town Hall on Tuesday and 90 absentee votes. The results remain unofficial until certified on Friday.

Owens’ new term expires on June 30, 2022.

About 7% of registered voters in Abingdon voted in the election, said Derek Lyall, the director of elections for Washington County and the general registrar.

No special election for an Abingdon Town Council candidate has been held in recent years, Lyall said,

Voters had until Tuesday to postmark mail-in ballots, which must be received by noon Friday to be counted in this election, Lyall said.

On Tuesday night, Lyall said 93 mailed ballots remain waiting to be received.

The election drew 92 write-in votes, which are slated to be certified by election officials on Friday, Lyall said.

Owens is an optometrist and a member of the town’s Historic Preservation Review Board.

Now, Owens said his goal on council is to finish the Abingdon Sports Complex and expand the Old and Historic District.

“I feel like everybody that lives in the community needs to give back in some way,” Owens said. “If we all work together, we’d have a great community. And I feel like this is one thing I can do to do my part.”

jtennis@bristolnews.com | 276-791-0709 | @BHC_Tennis

