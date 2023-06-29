ABINGDON, Va. — Mine rescue teams from across Appalachia convened at the Southwest Virginia Higher Ed Center in Abingdon on Wednesday for the inaugural Overmountain Mine Rescue Meet.

During the two-day event, which kicked off Wednesday, they participated in a series of competitive emergency simulations and equipment safety tests.

Nine mine rescue teams from West Virginia, Virginia, Tennessee and Kentucky participated in the event.

Chris Whitt, host Virginia Energy’s emergency manager, explained that the first day of events was focused on equipment tests, hazard training and first aid simulations, during which teams are judged, based on individuals’ performance.

“We are doing foreman hazard training, what we call the bench contest, which is the maintenance and debugging of the air packs. This is first aid going on here where you’re at, and on the other end of this hallway in the back is the team tech, and it’s where they take normal air ratings, normal gas ratings and then some more advanced type of ratings, things with smoke to magnehelic [pressure] gauges,” Whitt said.

Whitt highlighted how important it is for the coal mining community to have these well-trained rescue teams, well-equipped and prepared to leap into action whenever and wherever they are needed.

“I’m also a volunteer firefighter, and there’s a few basic things, you know, that are the same but the skill specific to underground with all the roof control issues and the ventilation issues. It’s so much more complicated underground. Everything will burn underground,” Whitt said. “I don’t think we would have as many people mining as we do without these guys being ready to come and help.”

Each mine rescue team is made up of at least five members, each of which has an assigned role, such as captains, spotters, mappers and medics.

Adam Phillips, who is the captain of the Paramont Contura mine rescue team, explained that such meets can get very competitive, with teams being able to qualify and compete in state, national, and international mine rescue events.

“It gets really competitive,” Phillips said. “There are nine teams at this. The nationals have 65 to 70 teams.”

“We all get along pretty good,” Phillips said as he explained that at the end of the day, when an incident happens, they all work together.

Opie McKinney, a retired coal mining inspector who has been a judge for mine rescue meets since 1986, recalled the Buchanan mine accident as well as the South Mountain explosion.

“I was the lead inspector supervisor over South Mountain when it blew up at Norton,” McKinney said. “It exploded on Monday morning at 6:30 a.m. I got the call and we got them out Saturday night. So, seven days we treated the operation as a rescue. Until we found the bodies, then it became a recovery operation.”

Because of these experiences, McKinney is acutely aware of how important it is for rescue teams to always be training.

“Hopefully, nothing ever happens, and you never have to use these rescue teams. But the day you have to depend on them, then then you better hope they’re fully trained because one mistake could cost several lives,” he said.

For McKinney, who lives in Myrtle Beach and has judged various local, national, and international mine rescue meets, the mentorship and guidance he is able to provide the younger generation throughout these events is everything.

“Coming back to these contests is really important to me because I like to see these young men be successful if they ever have to go underground,” McKinney said. “I read on a bulletin board once, ‘to be successful, you have to have a successor.’”

On Thursday, mine rescue teams will participate in a simulated mine rescue event, which will start at 8:30 a.m.