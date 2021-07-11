Overdose survivor now works helping drug addicts

But Jessen was unable to stop using during that time, she said, which led to another overdose. She described the second overdose as unintentional.

She said she struggled for years with mental illness, depression, anxiety, legal issues, a lack of motivation, self-harm and addiction — issues that many face in the region. Eventually, after her third driving-under-the-influence charge, she finally got help. Through the court system, she was offered assistance in a residential treatment program at Frontier Health back in 2006.

The program helped, and she managed to stay clean and sober for a few years, but she eventually relapsed. She went back to treatment, again at Frontier Health, in 2012, and she has remained in recovery ever since.

She celebrated nine years of recovery last Thursday.

“Through a process of figuring out what worked and what didn’t, I was able to find a long-term way to manage my mental health and abstain from drugs,” Jessen said. “I became part of a supportive recovery community, and my goal became to eventually work in the field and be able to give back what was so freely given to me.”