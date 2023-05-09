EMORY, Va. — More than 230 graduates received diplomas during the 175th commencement ceremony for Emory & Henry College.

The ceremony was held at Fred Selfe Stadium on the E&H campus.

Speakers included college President John W. Wells; Michael Puglisi, executive vice president and provost; Ann Sluder, ’81, chair of the board of trustees; Rev. Sharon Wright, ’94, college and co-pastor Emory United Methodist Church; graduates Diego Zamarripa Velo and Olivia Bailey and keynote speaker, Alan Levine, chair and chief executive officer of Ballad Health.

“America’s greatness rests on the strength of faith and a culture that recognizes goodness, compassion and giving will always triumph over strife and evil. Look for ways to serve others and put those in need above yourself. Don’t expect anything in return, but do it for the joy that comes with knowing you are inspiring someone else,” Levine said.

Seniors Cody Hubbard of Kingsport and Jaynae Wright of Lebanon, Virginia, were recognized with Outstanding Senior Awards by a faculty vote. Wright was also awarded the Senior Research Award for her outstanding academic record and research work for her thesis, The Childcare Infrastructure Development Index. Hubbard was also recognized with the Byars Medal in Science for an outstanding academic record.

Haley Jackson of Meadowview, Virginia, was recognized with the Eleanor Gibson Via Science Award, an award given to a female undergraduate student earning a degree in the sciences who shows promise for future service.

The Senior Service Award was presented to Jett McReynolds of Kingsport, for his service to the college. Seven students were recognized with the Snavely Senior Scholarship prize, including Madeline Cavender of Chelsea, Ala., Lillian Cox of Hillsville, Virginia, Cody Hubbard, Amaya Lee of Bristol, Virginia, Haley Miller of Swords Creek, Virginia, Spencer Scott of Stephens City, Virginia, and Emma Skeen of Lebanon, Virginia, for their outstanding 4.0 grade point averages.

Of the 2023 class, 41 students graduated summa cum laude, 44 graduated magna cum laude and 21 graduated cum laude.

The DeFreice Award was presented to Arthur “Scrapper” Broady, class of ’70, and the first Black male to graduate from the college for his considerable contributions to civilization and humanity as an alumnus and former member of the Emory & Henry board of trustees.

The first degree of the ceremony, a Posthumous Doctor of Divinity degree, was conferred to Squire Miller Henry, a former porter and furnace stoker at the college, accepted by his eldest living descendant, Marie Lampkins, 90. More than 70 descendants of Henry gathered to celebrate the honor at commencement and luncheon. The 2023 ceremony marked 100 years since Henry’s passing. A resident hall in The Village on campus will be named in Henry’s honor, the first building on campus named for a Black contributor to the college.