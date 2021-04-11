Outdoor recreation shop opens in historic train depot

Want to go? » What: Abingdon Adventures » Where: Depot Square » Hours: open seven days a week, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. » For more information: Call 866-676-8067.

ABINGDON, Va. — Michael Wright’s Damascus brand has rolled west to ground zero for the “Virginia Creeper” line.

Wright, 52, has opened Abingdon Adventures in the historic Norfolk and Western Railway passenger depot in Abingdon, built in 1909 to service the main line as well as the tracks that were later abandoned in 1977 and became the Virginia Creeper Trail.

Spanning 34 miles in length, the Virginia Creeper Trail connects Abingdon to Damascus on what was once a railroad line.

The Abingdon Trailhead lies about a half-mile from Abingdon Adventures but is connected on the Creeper Trail Extension, which is also known as Abingdon’s Urban Pathway.

Now, go back to the history.

“This is the original mile-marker 0 of the Creeper Trail,” Wright said. “And you should see that a little more often as we start marketing a little bit.”