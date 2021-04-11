Outdoor recreation shop opens in historic train depot

ABINGDON, Va. — Michael Wright’s Damascus brand has rolled west to ground zero for the “Virginia Creeper” line.
Wright, 52, has opened Abingdon Adventures in the historic Norfolk and Western Railway passenger depot in Abingdon, built in 1909 to service the main line as well as the tracks that were later abandoned in 1977 and became the Virginia Creeper Trail.
Spanning 34 miles in length, the Virginia Creeper Trail connects Abingdon to Damascus on what was once a railroad line.
The Abingdon Trailhead lies about a half-mile from Abingdon Adventures but is connected on the Creeper Trail Extension, which is also known as Abingdon’s Urban Pathway.
Now, go back to the history.
“This is the original mile-marker 0 of the Creeper Trail,” Wright said. “And you should see that a little more often as we start marketing a little bit.”
Prior to the opening of Abingdon Adventures, this depot was the location of the library of the Historical Society of Washington County.
Now, through October, Wright is subleasing the property through the Historical Society, which has since relocated.
“There’s definitely a lot of history here,” said Brad Wann, the manager of Abingdon Adventures.
“It’s just a cool building with the skylights,” Wann said. “And I’ve had people come in and tell me they had a granddaddy catching the train and going to World War II.”
Tonya Triplett, the town’s economic development director, said this business is “a great addition.”
Especially now.
“With outdoor recreation and Virginia Creeper Trail traffic up over 30 percent, Abingdon Adventures will be a great addition to downtown Abingdon,” Triplett said.
Since 1998, Wright has operated bicycle-related and outdoor businesses in Damascus. That includes Sundog Outfitters and Adventure Damascus.
“What we do in Damascus is we’re kind of a central guide service,” said Wright, who lives in Damascus.
Largely, Abingdon Adventures is loaded with T-shirts made by Wright’s T-shirt business in Damascus.
You can also buy bicycles and biking gear.
What was once the depot’s train ticket office is now a room dedicated to selling maps and books.
“This will kind of be a lounge and book reading room,” said Wright.
“We hope to do bike repairs here. And we hope to do a grand opening the first of May.” Wright said.
“We want everybody to come and have a good time, enjoy the outdoors, enjoy what Abingdon has to offer — and take home a T-shirt.”
