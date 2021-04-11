 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Outdoor recreation shop opens in historic train depot
0 comments
top story
Abingdon Adventures
New adventures

Outdoor recreation shop opens in historic train depot

{{featured_button_text}}
Abingdon Adventures 05

Abingdon Adventures has opened in the former Abingdon Train Depot.

 Joe Tennis/Bristol Herald Courier

ABINGDON, Va. — Michael Wright’s Damascus brand has rolled west to ground zero for the “Virginia Creeper” line.

Wright, 52, has opened Abingdon Adventures in the historic Norfolk and Western Railway passenger depot in Abingdon, built in 1909 to service the main line as well as the tracks that were later abandoned in 1977 and became the Virginia Creeper Trail.

Spanning 34 miles in length, the Virginia Creeper Trail connects Abingdon to Damascus on what was once a railroad line.

Abingdon Adventures 06

Abingdon Adventures has opened in the former Abingdon Train Depot.

The Abingdon Trailhead lies about a half-mile from Abingdon Adventures but is connected on the Creeper Trail Extension, which is also known as Abingdon’s Urban Pathway.

Now, go back to the history.

“This is the original mile-marker 0 of the Creeper Trail,” Wright said. “And you should see that a little more often as we start marketing a little bit.”

Abingdon Adventures 04

Michael Wright opened Abingdon Adventures in the historic Norfolk and Western Railway passenger depot in Abingdon.

Prior to the opening of Abingdon Adventures, this depot was the location of the library of the Historical Society of Washington County.

Now, through October, Wright is subleasing the property through the Historical Society, which has since relocated.

“There’s definitely a lot of history here,” said Brad Wann, the manager of Abingdon Adventures.

“It’s just a cool building with the skylights,” Wann said. “And I’ve had people come in and tell me they had a granddaddy catching the train and going to World War II.”

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Abingdon Adventures 01

Abingdon Adventures has opened in the former Abingdon Train Depot.

Tonya Triplett, the town’s economic development director, said this business is “a great addition.”

Especially now.

“With outdoor recreation and Virginia Creeper Trail traffic up over 30 percent, Abingdon Adventures will be a great addition to downtown Abingdon,” Triplett said.

Since 1998, Wright has operated bicycle-related and outdoor businesses in Damascus. That includes Sundog Outfitters and Adventure Damascus.

Abingdon Adventures 02

Abingdon Adventures has opened in the former Abingdon Train Depot.

“What we do in Damascus is we’re kind of a central guide service,” said Wright, who lives in Damascus.

Largely, Abingdon Adventures is loaded with T-shirts made by Wright’s T-shirt business in Damascus.

You can also buy bicycles and biking gear.

Abingdon Adventures 03

Abingdon Adventures has opened in the former Abingdon Train Depot. What was once the depot’s train ticket office is now a room dedicated to selling maps and books.

What was once the depot’s train ticket office is now a room dedicated to selling maps and books.

“This will kind of be a lounge and book reading room,” said Wright.

“We hope to do bike repairs here. And we hope to do a grand opening the first of May.” Wright said.

“We want everybody to come and have a good time, enjoy the outdoors, enjoy what Abingdon has to offer — and take home a T-shirt.”

jtennis@bristolnews.com | 276-791-0709 | @BHC_Tennis

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

UK: Gun salutes mark the death of Prince Philip across country

Watch Now: Related Video

UK: Gun salutes mark the death of Prince Philip across country

Watch Now: Related Video

UK: Gun salutes mark the death of Prince Philip across country

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Woman pleads guilty to money fraud in online romance
Latest Headlines

Woman pleads guilty to money fraud in online romance

ABINGDON, Va. — A Bristol, Virginia woman who pleaded guilty to fraudulently opening several bank accounts, depositing counterfeit checks and shipping large quantities of cash in a scam involving an online romance, was sentenced Tuesday to three years of probation.

+3
Area cases rising in race to vaccinate the public
Latest Headlines

Area cases rising in race to vaccinate the public

Just a handful of people were in line Wednesday morning at Whitetop Creek Park during a six-hour COVID-19 vaccination clinic — a mere trickle compared to the miles-long lines seen over the winter. Contrast that with Wednesday’s announcement that Ballad Health was revisiting its surge plans after the number of COVID-19-infected inpatients climbed to 127, including 28 in intensive care units.

Body of driver whose truck plunged off Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel 3 months ago found on Outer Banks
State and Regional News

Body of driver whose truck plunged off Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel 3 months ago found on Outer Banks

  • Updated

A body found near Avon in Friday morning is that of Erik Mezick, whose truck plunged off the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel in December, according to the family. A local resident reported finding the body of a male at 9:14 a.m. on the beach between the villages of Salvo and Avon within the Cape Hatteras National Seashore. It appeared to have been in the ocean for a long time, according to a ...

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts