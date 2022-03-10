Our View: Experts should bring hope and clarity to landfill situation

The coalition of some of the best minds in North America about landfill issues means the area is hopefully one-step closer to finding some relief from the smells emanating from the Bristol, Virginia landfill.

These Super Friends of trash from the U.S. and Canada are working on what appears to be an expedited timeline that will have them presenting their findings April 25. Here are some of the things we hope to learn from their work.

- Where is the benzene coming from? This has been the big mystery of this landfill issue. We have yet to hear an explanation about the benzene contamination in the landfill that makes sense. The report commissioned by Bristol, Tennessee indicated the benzene was coming from outside the landfill. Given the elevated amounts of benzene measured in the air around the landfill, that seems unlikely. It seems much more likely that a subsurface reaction in the landfill is causing plastics to deteriorate and create more benzene. The experts should be able to pinpoint the source of the benzene contamination and come up with solutions.

- How do we end this misery now? – Obviously one of the main tasks of this group is to stop the stench. Once the landfill smells stop invading area homes on a nightly basis things will immediately improve as residents will be able to work outside and reside in peace like regular Americans whose daily attitude and health doesn’t depend on the direction of the wind. Hopefully the experts will be able to come up with a strategy to capture the noxious fumes and give those who live around the landfill some relief, or at least a solid timetable on when that relief will come.

- How is all this affecting us? - Although no experts have said the emissions from the landfill are more than a quality of life issue with no long-term health effects, it would be nice to hear those same assurances from this panel. We hope this group looks into what is coming out of the landfill and what effects those emissions can have on the people of this community, including pets, plants and wildlife.

- What is the end game? - One major topic of debate since the horrific landfill stench popped up in late December of 2020 has been about whether or not the landfill should be closed. Should it continue accepting trash? Would closing the landfill and capping it help the situation? We hope these experts, many of whom list the closing of landfills as part of their expertise will weigh in on that debate and give the city some options beyond the dreadful scenario of living with this nightmare until the trash pile reaches the top of the quarry in 15 or 25 years or long after the communities around the landfill have been abandoned by all humanity.

It is great to finally have a group of renowned, trusted experts taking a look at our community’s quandary and coming up with solutions by the end of April.

The key will be what the city of Bristol, Virginia does with those solutions once these experts go back to their main jobs and areas of concern. These experts do not change the fact that the city currently has as much landfill expertise on staff as the guys at the bar of a Waffle House.

The city needs to do its part to find qualified landfill engineers who can head off problems at the facility before they arise. It would be a shame for these experts to come up with a plan only to have the city’s lack of expertise cause another smelly situation five or 10 years down the road.

The city cannot continually lean on consultants or the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality to keep the landfill in check. Bristol, Virginia needs someone on staff who understands landfill dynamics and can recognize problems before they turn into an environmental catastrophe.

This panel of experts bring hope to our situation. After the failed plan that was supposed to have the issue solved by Christmas, and an effort to control gases from the so-called “chimneys” was less than effective, some hope this landfill crisis will not continue to plague the town in perpetuity is very much welcomed.