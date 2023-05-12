BRISTOL, Va. — Current Bristol Virginia City Council members expressed their desire to switch tourism marketers Tuesday before voting to defund longtime partner Discover Bristol.

That meeting was the second public indication that the present marketer — the Convention and Visitor’s Bureau of the Bristol Chamber of Commerce — might not receive funding.

The first was March 21 when Explore Bristol — an alternative Twin City tourism agency established by the Bristol Tennessee City Council in 2021 — was invited to make a presentation to the Virginia-side council. That prompted Discover Bristol to request and receive the chance to make a second presentation.

After that meeting, Mayor Neal Osborne said the city was “exploring its options” while noting the city might not fund either one.

At Tuesday’s meeting, Councilman Anthony Farnum brought up the tourism issue during a discussion of the fiscal 2023-24 operating budget. Farnum didn’t express a position but others did.

“The presentation we saw a while back from Explore Bristol was rather impressive,” Councilman Michael Pollard said. “Those who have been attending our meetings for the past several years may have been disappointed at the track record of presentations from our current DMO [destination marketing organization]. Each year they’ve said give us another chance; we’ll do better.”

Pollard said they’ve been given “that chance and now we have a valid alternative which has a proven track record of performance. I can’t speak for everyone but I think it may be our desire to move from our present DMO to Explore Bristol.”

By law the city must designate and provide some funding to a tourism marketing entity because it charges tax on hotel room rentals.

In making the change, the city will give Explore Bristol $100,000 rather than the $126,000 that appeared in the draft budget for Discover Bristol.

The balance won’t be saved. Instead, $20,000 is earmarked to Tri-Cities Airport to assist with efforts to secure a new direct flight to Chicago and the $6,000 balance is expected to go to Believe in Bristol to help fund a fireworks show on July 4.

There had been no subsequent public debate about tourism funding, but Osborne said the change had been discussed internally.

“Explore Bristol has provided us with some very exciting opportunity … They will do a good job, I believe,” Osborne said. “I appreciate the years we’ve had with Discover Bristol. It’s nothing personal but sometimes you have to go a different direction and I feel like that might be in the best interest of being stewards of taxpayer dollars.”

Councilman Jake Holmes said “taxpayer money was the paramount issue.”

Vice Mayor Becky Nave, who works for the Virginia Tourism Corporation, said she has “tried to stay out of the conversation.”

Asked Thursday, Farnum declined comment.

Since 1985, the Bristol Chamber of Commerce provided tourism marketing services for both Bristol, Tennessee, and Bristol, Virginia, using social media, print and billboard advertising and TV commercials.

Tourism marketing has been a hot button topic on the Virginia side, with funding levels varying widely in recent years. Previous iterations of the Virginia councils questioned what the city was receiving for its investment.

More recently, the Bristol Tennessee City Council became dissatisfied with the Chamber’s tourism arm and decided to cease funding it at the conclusion of the 2020-21 fiscal year.

Explore Bristol is another name for the Bristol Regional Tourism Marketing Corp., the nonprofit organization established by the Bristol Tennessee City Council in spring 2021. That council allocated $500,000 to initiate operations — $200,000 from hotel room occupancy taxes and $300,000 from federal American Recovery Plan funds.

It is expected to construct a new welcome center on the Tennessee side, at the intersection of Anderson Street and the Volunteer Parkway.

Bristol Tennessee has two board seats, one for the mayor and the other for Councilwoman Lea Powers, who is to serve as long as designated by the City Council.

Leah Ross of the Birthplace of Country Music currently serves as its chair.

The organization’s 2022-23 operating budget was $650,200, Executive Director Matt Bolas told the council at the March meeting.

The Bristol Virginia City Council is scheduled to hold final reading on the budget, including the changes, at the May 23 meeting.