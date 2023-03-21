MEADOWVIEW, Va. — Two best-selling authors with connections to Southwest Virginia shared thoughts Tuesday morning about their craft and the over-arching impact of national best-seller ‘Demon Copperhead.’

Barbara Kingsolver, a Washington County resident and the book’s author, spoke to hundreds assembled at the Emory & Henry chapel and a large online audience as part of a program by the Origin Project and Virginia Festival of the Book. Joining her virtually was friend and fellow author Adriana Trigiani — a Big Stone Gap native whose novel of that name propelled her onto the bestseller list.

During the discussion Trigiani hailed Kingsolver as “our greatest living novelist,” drawing applause from the crowd.

“Barbara has the ability to create worlds that are real, truthful with aspects of terror, of longing and she does each novel — and I encourage you to read every one. We are talking about a master craftsman,” Trigiani said.

Kingsolver’s latest effort brings to life the anguish and ruin of the opioid epidemic. Set in Lee County, it is told by a boy whose single mom addict dies, throwing him into a broken foster care system, followed by mediocre education, some athletic success and an injury that sparks his own addiction.

Set against the plot of Charles Dickens’ ‘David Copperfield,’ the book rocketed to No. 1 on the New York Times bestseller list, and was later banned by the Lee County School Board.

Nancy Bolmeier Fisher, executive director of the Origin Project, said the event was a highlight for the program, which began 10 years ago in Big Stone Gap.

“This is part of the dream that we had when we started,” Bolmeier Fisher said after the event. “I grew up in a small town in Wyoming, Adri grew up in Big Stone Gap. We met on Wall Street — two small town girls with big dreams. When we grew up we wouldn’t have had opportunities like having luminaries to come and see us.”

Best-selling author David Baldacci was the first to participate, and others have followed in his footsteps.

“We’ve had many great, great authors. I don’t want to rate them but today was … Barbara is an inspiration to all of us,” Bolmeier Fisher said. “When I read the book I was so completely blown away by the way she captures what it is to live in Appalachia. This book is a gift to people in Appalachia.”

The Origin Project is an in-school writing program based on the idea that Appalachia’s stories are “national treasures” and its children should celebrate their roots, according to its website. It is designed to inspire young people to discover and liberate their inner voices through writing about their unique origins.

She hopes those students who attended the event go away feeling “their story is as important as anyone else.”

“I want them to feel inspired to share that story and to find their voice. No one could be better for the kids of Appalachia than Barbara, to feel their story is a valid story,” Bolmeier Fisher said.

Kingsolver said each person may take something different away from her presentation.

“I answered questions about the book. I hope they’ll read the book but the wonderful thing about literature is it depends what you bring to the book, what you’re looking for, what moves you,” she said.