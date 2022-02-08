Organization of Watauga Libraries Changing to New Catalog System

BRISTOL, Va. – The Organization of Watauga Libraries (OWL), which includes the Bristol Public Library and the Avoca Branch Library, is switching to a new catalog system.

Both Bristol and Avoca branches will be closed for the final data migration on Sunday, Feb. 27 and Monday, Feb. 28, and OWL library users will not be able to place materials on hold from Friday, Feb. 25 to Wednesday, March 2. The libraries will reopen with the new system in place at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, March 1.

Bristol Library Executive Director Tonia Kestner is excited to see the switch and ensures a minimum of inconvenience for patrons.

“People will be able to use their same library cards, and any items that they have on hold, including digital items, will automatically transfer to the new system,” Kestner said.

Using the mobile-friendly and interactive TLC, library patrons can also add genre tags to materials to help others find them and receive automatically generated recommendations related to the titles they view.

All BPL users are encouraged to stop by the library’s circulation desk after March 1 to ensure that their account information transferred properly to TLC.