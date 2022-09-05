Organization helps residents through the 'Blackberry Winters' of life

It had never crossed the mind of Teri Crawford-Brown to start a nonprofit organization four years ago.

The wife and mother of three sons was leading a busy life, working as a nurse at Clinch Valley Medical Center in Richlands, Virginia, where she cared for a community of residents who made their homes in the Appalachian mountains of Southwest Virginia.

But, some of the basic needs of many of her neighbors were not being met, and that bothered her.

With her friends and family rallying behind her, Crawford-Brown came up the idea to rent a storage building to hold gently-used, donated furniture and other household items that would be ready to give to someone when needs arose.

The idea exploded on Facebook, leading to the creation of Blackberry Winter, a non-profit organization composed of more than a thousand kind-hearted volunteers who come together to give people a hand-up in life, donating their time, money, and furniture to help those starting over in life.

Crawford-Brown, the founder of Blackberry Winter, has created what is possibly the only furniture bank in the region, assisting residents of one to three homes each week.

She founded the organization on the belief that no one deserves to feel guilty for needing help.

“It always bothered me that when I found out about a need, I wouldn’t have the furnishings to give them,” Crawford-Brown, who often sees the wastefulness when people dispose of furniture and appliances that are still in good shape, said. “By the time I had heard of a need, I no longer had my used furniture to give them. We just didn’t have anything in place to help those people who could benefit from the donations.”

When she first started the organization, Crawford-Brown visited a family who had been living in a local shelter.

“When I went into the home, I was shocked. They had nothing. Two little girls and their mother didn’t have a spoon or a blanket. How long would it have taken for the mom who worked at two fast food restaurants to buy them beds?” Crawford-Brown asked.

“It lit a fire under me. After walking into that house, I said, ‘This is not right.’”

Since then, Blackberry Winter has provided 550 beds for children in need.

“Blackberry Winter believes that children cannot learn, grow, or feel loved sleeping on the floor,” she said.

She thoughtfully named the organization Blackberry Winter, referring to an old Appalachian saying.

In spring, when the blackberries are in bloom, sometimes a “cold snap” happens with a brief return of winter weather.

“Appalachians refer to this ‘cold snap’ as a Blackberry Winter,” she said. “This Appalachian saying embodies what our organization does. We provide ‘a hand up’ to people going through a ‘cold snap’ in their lives.”

The grass roots organization furnishes homes for individuals who are starting over in life after enduring residential fires, addiction, illness, domestic violence, and imprisonment.

“Most of the time, we meet 80 to 90% of the needs we learn about in the region,” she said.

The organization helps a variety of people who are experiencing hard times, including residents who are coming out of shelters in Tazewell and Russell counties; people with addictions and mental illnesses from Cumberland Mountain Community Services; and those who have been released from prison who need their own homes in order to live independently.

“Through Appalachian Agency on Aging, we provide recliners for the elderly, as well as microwaves and small freezers to help them utilize the frozen Meals on Wheels.”

That one storage building has since grown to 12 buildings filled with donations, enabling the volunteers to help them furnish more than 400 homes, primarily in Tazewell and Russell counties, since the organization formed. Some assistance has been given to people in the Washington County, Virginia, area.

Weeks ago, the organization assisted individuals who had experienced flooding in Buchanan and Tazewell counties, as well as McDowell County, West Virginia, helping many families once their homes became livable again.

‘Not just an Appalachian thing’

Crawford-Brown recently made a guest appearance at a meeting for the noon Rotary Club of Bristol, Virginia and Tennessee.

“Every community needs a Blackberry Winter,” she said. “Every community has the same situations---they have people who have an excess and they have people who have nothing. And, it’s not just an Appalachian thing - it’s every community.”

Volunteers play a critical role in the organization by helping in a variety of ways.

Some organize donations while others donate money and household items and furniture. Some help by spreading the word about the organization.

“All of these acts of love come together to create Blackberry Winter,” Crawford-Brown said.

The organization has grown organically, expanding on its own capabilities and with the help of God, she said. Donations regularly come from individuals, churches, and other organizations. The organization pays for four of the organization’s 12 storage buildings, the rest are supported by donations from community members.

Monetary donations also are needed to purchase mattresses, new beds, linens, and pillows for children in the community who are going without. About $3 to $5,000 is spent each month to purchase new beds.

When furniture and household donations begin to run low, all she has to do is post a notice on Facebook and the donations start to appear.

“We always get the donations we need and it takes care of itself,” she said.

Donations

Using an honor system, donors drop off their used belongings after given a combination lock to the appropriate storage building.

“I’m always surprised when the doors to the storage buildings are opened. There will be all new used items that people have left. Some people have even mailed donations to us,” she said.

One building contains new mattresses, another building has kitchen tables and chairs, another building has cookware and dishes, and the rest of the storage buildings contain furniture.

Crawford-Brown set the standard for donations when she got started, and they have always been met.

“I don’t take any furniture I wouldn’t have in my own home. People in crisis are going through a hard time. I don’t believe in giving them trash. That makes them feel worse about themselves.”

‘Something bigger than me’

Crawford-Brown gives credit to God for giving her the energy and love to do this. “It proves it’s something bigger than me. I never had this plan or wanted to run a non-profit, but it was a problem I saw in the community.

“We meet every need that comes up. I’ve learned that Appalachians take care of their neighbors.”

Crawford-Brown often witnesses a humble disposition among the people who are receiving help.

“They will tell me they only need one plate and one fork. I tell them you can have a set of dishes and they say over and over that someone else may need them more than they do,” she said.

“These people are not takers.”

To learn more about Blackberry Winter and how to help the non-profit organization, go to www.blackberrywinter.org,

Donations can be made through PayPal or by mailing a check to P.O. Box 673, Richlands, Virginia 24641.

Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at citydesk@bristolnews.com.

