ABINGDON, Va. — People on both sides of the abortion issue will have one more chance to address Washington County leaders on Feb. 14, before the Board of Supervisors acts on an ordinance designed to greatly restrict the location of an abortion clinic.

The issue has become a political hot potato since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade, the case that made abortions legal nationwide.

The abortion procedure remains legal in Virginia but the only abortion clinic operating locally is in Bristol — after relocating there last summer after operating for years in Bristol, Tennessee.

Advocates on both sides of the issue have held rallies and spoken out at a series of meetings.

In recent weeks, County Attorney Lucy Phillips drafted a five-page ordinance that narrowly won approval by the Washington County Planning Commission at its January meeting with a 4-2 vote.

“The board directed me to prepare an ordinance to establish location restrictions for abortion clinics and to limit the zoning districts so that they could be located in the B1 and B2 business zoning district,” Phillips said.

The ordinance language sets the tone of why the county would act.

“Due to the profound moral and political debate associated with the practice of abortion, as demonstrated by the great number of passionate public comments received by the Washington County Board of Supervisors in the time period proximate to adoption of this ordinance, the use of land, buildings, structures and other premises for abortion clinics must be carefully considered to avoid conflict between nearby uses of property and to promote creation of harmonious community,” according to the ordinance.

On Nov. 8 dozens of people addressed the board on what was also election night. On that night and others, citizens have spoken both for and against allowing abortion clinics in the county.

Phillips said she studied similar type requirements and based this on one that addressed the locations of substance-abuse treatment centers, she said.

In the B-1 zone and B-2 zone, an abortion clinic may only be established by seeking and receiving a special exception.

The ordinance specifies an abortion clinic cannot be located within 1,500 feet of any other kind of zoning district — residential, industrial, agricultural, planned development, or village.

The ordinance states, “no abortion clinic may be established within 1,500 feet of any other abortion clinic.”

Additionally, “No abortion clinic may be established within 1,500 feet of any church or other place of worship, public library, public or private school, educational institution, governmental facility, public park, playground, playfield, tourist home, child day care center, hotel, or motel.”

The ordinance covers “any” abortion clinic, whether opening a new business, relocation of an existing business, enlargement of such business in either scope or area, or the conversion, in whole or in part, of an existing business to abortion clinic.

If approved, the ordinance will go into effect immediately.