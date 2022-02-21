O'Quinn's proposal includes $2 billion for school construction

The Virginia House Appropriations Committee’s proposed biennium budget includes $2 billion in funding for school construction.

The funding is proposed under the School Construction Loan Rebate program, as established by House Bill 563, is designed to help repair aging and crumbling schools. The legislation was introduced and led by Deputy Majority Leader Israel O’Quinn, R-Bristol, according to a written statement.

“The entire Southwest Virginia legislative delegation has worked on this with me and we are excited to see this progress,” O’Quinn said in a written statement. “Our delegation has banded with our local school divisions as well as other legislators and school divisions from across the state to tackle this issue.

“This year, we are finally moving the needle in a meaningful way that will actually solve the problem. I am very thankful that Appropriations Chairman Barry Knight and the Appropriations staff have worked to find a solution to Virginia’s crumbling schools. I am hopeful that this measure will be included in the Budget conference report.”

For more than a decade, funding for school construction has solely been the responsibility of localities. School systems without sufficient funding and with no alternative have been unable to address construction needs in schools across Virginia.

A 2021 study shows about half of the school buildings in Virginia are 50 or more years old. Securing a state funding source to assist localities has been a focus for many lawmakers.

The loan program would change the state’s approach to school construction by serving as a competitive grant program based on local commitment, need and building conditions, according to the statement.

“The catalyst for this was Del. O’Quinn and others stressing the need for school modernization to replace older schools in the commonwealth,” committee Chairman Del. Barry Knight said on the announcement. “We have been thinking outside the box and are allowing localities to maintain control of their funding with help and guidance from the state. This represents a unique and innovative approach.”

Tier 1 would of the program provide rebates for 30% of total principal and interest costs for up to $1 billion in school construction projects. Tier 2 would provide interest free loans for up to $1 billion in school construction projects based on 2021 VPSA bond insurance rate, according to the statement.

Combined that would provide enough support to finance 80 total new elementary school projects in 2022-2024.

In fiscal year 2022-23, the funding would include $291.7 million from the general fund and $250 million from state literary funds. In subsequent years it would be funded by gaming tax revenues generated by new casinos in the state.

It would also allow divisions to borrow against Virginia’s AAA bond rating as opposed to the individual locality’s bond ratings.

Both chambers will have to pass the School Construction Loan Rebate Program in order for it to take effect, but both chambers have signaled a willingness to act on school construction funding this session. If it is included in the budget conference report and approved by both chambers, the program would begin July 1.