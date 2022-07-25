Opioid Abatement Authority hires first executive director

Virginia's Opioid Abatement Authority (OAA) announced the hiring of its first executive director Monday. Anthony "Tony" McDowell of Henrico County, Virginia was named to the position. He will begin Monday, August 1.

McDowell is currently serving as the deputy county manager for public safety in Henrico County. According to a press release from the OAA, McDowell has worked extensively with the community to address substance abuse disorders.

The OAA was established to administer the Opioid Abatement Fund which receives monies from settlements, judgements, verdicts and other court orders related to claims regarding opioids. The purpose of the agency Is to provide grants and loans to treat, prevent and/or reduce opioid use disorder and the misuse of the drugs.

“I am excited to be part of the Opioid Abatement Authority’s mission of saving lives,” said McDowell. “With these settlement funds, we have a real opportunity to make a difference and to turn back the tide on the opioid epidemic in Virginia.”

State Senator Todd Pillion, chairman of the OAA said the hiring of McDowell is a first step in the work to cure Virginia's epidemic of opioid abuse.

“We are thrilled to welcome Tony, who is already hard at work and prepared to hit the ground running on day one,” Pillion said. “Operationalizing a brand-new authority is a major task and responsibility, especially when considering the scope and importance of the OAA’s mission to save lives and strengthen our communities. As a board, our top priority is to ensure we have the best team assembled to work with us and all federal, state, and community stakeholders to implement a bold strategy that is accountable and responsive to the resource needs to remediate and abate the opioid epidemic in the commonwealth.”