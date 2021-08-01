EDUCATION BEAT: Vaccination education

If any of us owns a smartphone and can read, then we can literally self-educate ourselves on virtually any topic under the sun simply by tapping our fingers.

Indeed, the time we live in should be the Self-Education Liberation Age. Instead, it is far too often the Misinformation Enslavement Age. So many of us do not seem to know how to educate ourselves about the truth of things. We trust others to tell us the truth, instead.

Here is a brief synopsis of Self-Education 101 (also known as the Scientific Method):

When you “believe” a certain view to be true (such as “this virus is a hoax” or “these vaccinations are unnecessary”), then do something amazing; try your darndest to prove yourself wrong. Yes, that will take some personal courage and effort. But it is also the most reliable way to find the truth.

Yet many people try to do the exact opposite; they only give credence to any information (or misinformation, as it may be) that further supports their preconceived (and often highly cherished) “beliefs” about what the truth may be.

A friend of mine suggested that a community event (perhaps sponsored by someone like Ballad Health) could be held in some of our “less vaccinated” local neighborhoods, where folks could just walk up and be vaccinated on the spot.

Heck, I could stand there in the middle telling everyone just to “trust me.” And since so many Americans depend on someone else to “tell” them the truth these days … it might just work.

Ben Talley is a member of the National Teachers Hall of Fame, a former Virginia Teacher of the Year, a McGlothlin Award Winner for Teaching Excellence and a Bristol Mayors Award recipient for community service to his hometown.