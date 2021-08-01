EDUCATION BEAT: Vaccination education

I have now been privileged to write five years’ worth of weekly columns for the Bristol Herald Courier.
This column is always about education. The more educated we are as human beings, the more we can experience and enjoy the reality of one word: freedom.
Freedom from being so easily misled by misinformation.
Freedom from falling for popular conspiracy theories.
Freedom from being unwittingly ruled by others.
And most of all; freedom from fear.
The mother of a former student of mine messaged me just a few moments ago; “Mr. T., please tell me what to do about getting vaccinated. I am hearing so many different things. But I trust your opinion.”
This good lady’s honest plea is but one of many similar messages I have received; all basically beseeching me to “tell” them the truth, simply because of our having built a trusted relationship.
Although I am deeply honored by such genuine trust, I am very happy to relay to everyone that simply “trusting someone” is far from the best way to discover the truth about any topic.
There is a way to the truth. It even has a name.
Education.
No, it is not the easiest way. Education takes time and effort and a completely open mind. So many in America want a “short cut” these days. And there are too many closed minds.
The truth is that it is unwise to blindly believe any politically slanted media news source. No such news source is ever going to be totally objective about the truth. Ever.
But. Science. Is. Always. Objective.
Indeed, my friends, when it comes to garnering truthful information regarding a deadly virus that can kill me or my family, I listen to highly qualified scientists and doctors.
Anyway, when I asked this dear lady why she would choose not to receive a proven, free and extremely safe vaccination, rather than live every moment of her life unprotected from a rampantly contagious virus that could kill her and/or her loved ones, she replied, “I’m not doin’ it because the government says I should.”
Personally, I got the two-shot COVID vaccine as soon as I possibly could. Not because the government, a politician, a preacher, or a teacher told me to do it. But because I self-educated myself on the topic.
There are exceptions to most every rule, of course. I have another friend who has been advised by her physician not to get vaccinated because of her extreme allergic reaction to once taking a flu shot. (I understand, but where lives are at stake, as they are with this virus — especially the swiftly spreading delta variant — I would seek a second opinion, if I were her.)
If any of us owns a smartphone and can read, then we can literally self-educate ourselves on virtually any topic under the sun simply by tapping our fingers.
Indeed, the time we live in should be the Self-Education Liberation Age. Instead, it is far too often the Misinformation Enslavement Age. So many of us do not seem to know how to educate ourselves about the truth of things. We trust others to tell us the truth, instead.
Here is a brief synopsis of Self-Education 101 (also known as the Scientific Method):
When you “believe” a certain view to be true (such as “this virus is a hoax” or “these vaccinations are unnecessary”), then do something amazing; try your darndest to prove yourself wrong. Yes, that will take some personal courage and effort. But it is also the most reliable way to find the truth.
Yet many people try to do the exact opposite; they only give credence to any information (or misinformation, as it may be) that further supports their preconceived (and often highly cherished) “beliefs” about what the truth may be.
A friend of mine suggested that a community event (perhaps sponsored by someone like Ballad Health) could be held in some of our “less vaccinated” local neighborhoods, where folks could just walk up and be vaccinated on the spot.
Heck, I could stand there in the middle telling everyone just to “trust me.” And since so many Americans depend on someone else to “tell” them the truth these days … it might just work.
Ben Talley is a member of the National Teachers Hall of Fame, a former Virginia Teacher of the Year, a McGlothlin Award Winner for Teaching Excellence and a Bristol Mayors Award recipient for community service to his hometown.