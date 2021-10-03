EDUCATION BEAT: Shamas Dougherty is truly a great man

The great man sat down at the table with me and crossed his legs. “Are you tired?” I asked him.

Shamas got all excited and began flapping and waving his arms around a bit, two things he does more often than most people. He is truly an emotional soul. “No! I ain’t tired. I ride all day. Never get tired.” I certainly had no reason to doubt him. Shamas at 72 years of age has likely got the cardiovascular fitness of many a 22-year-old. Everyone in Bristol would love to have a dime for every mile he’s put on a bike in this town over the years.

Shamas has exemplified the best of Bristol’s people in such unique ways for well over half a century now. Everyone who knows him seems to have a favorite Shamas story or experience. And virtually all those stories and experiences are what one might call uplifting. Even “great.”

Shamas has what many would call a “servant’s heart.” He is constantly volunteering his time and endless energy to help people. Even while we were talking, I watched him walk over to pick up trash that someone had left behind on a table. Over the years I’ve seen him pull many a neighborhood trash can down to the street. I know he also used to go down before the crack of dawn years ago to sweep floors at the YMCA. Shamas has always done anything he can to be helpful and useful to his fellow citizens all around our town.