EDUCATION BEAT: Shamas Dougherty is truly a great man

This past summer, I was sitting in the Bojangles restaurant on the Volunteer Parkway when none other than Shamas Dougherty walked in. Yes, the “one and only” Shamus, who can often be seen riding his bike around on the Tennessee side of town.
Shamus immediately recognized me from what he knew of me decades ago. “You that golfer guy!” he said excitedly, smiling and pointing and shaking a finger directly at me. “That who you are!”
“That’s me, Shamas!” I gleefully replied. “Come sit with me.”
As he walked toward me, Shamas stopped suddenly and said, “You Amy’s cousin. She die. Make me sad. Very sad. Amy always nice to me. Always. Yes, she was.” (Shamas speaks with a beautifully simple and fervently passionate style of speech. Some may say in fractured grammar. I say it is a style that makes communication plain as pie.)
Then Shamas turned to banter a bit with one of the Bojangles’ workers, a very nice lady who bantered right along with him as an equal.
Shamas thrills at any chance for good-natured banter. Especially if the banter has anything to do with the THS Vikings. But fair warning; if you are rooting for any other team, you will come out on the losing end if you attempt to banter with Shamas about his beloved Vikings. No truer fan has THS ever known.
The great man sat down at the table with me and crossed his legs. “Are you tired?” I asked him.
Shamas got all excited and began flapping and waving his arms around a bit, two things he does more often than most people. He is truly an emotional soul. “No! I ain’t tired. I ride all day. Never get tired.” I certainly had no reason to doubt him. Shamas at 72 years of age has likely got the cardiovascular fitness of many a 22-year-old. Everyone in Bristol would love to have a dime for every mile he’s put on a bike in this town over the years.
Shamas has exemplified the best of Bristol’s people in such unique ways for well over half a century now. Everyone who knows him seems to have a favorite Shamas story or experience. And virtually all those stories and experiences are what one might call uplifting. Even “great.”
Shamas has what many would call a “servant’s heart.” He is constantly volunteering his time and endless energy to help people. Even while we were talking, I watched him walk over to pick up trash that someone had left behind on a table. Over the years I’ve seen him pull many a neighborhood trash can down to the street. I know he also used to go down before the crack of dawn years ago to sweep floors at the YMCA. Shamas has always done anything he can to be helpful and useful to his fellow citizens all around our town.
It was as a child that I first met Shamas; at an old Bristol Tigers game on the Virginia side of town. A couple of “bully” teenagers had apparently backed Shamas into a corner. One “teased” Shamus that he was going to burn his face with a cigarette butt. At 10 years old, I didn’t know what to do, so I froze, thinking about yelling for help from an adult.
Turns out I didn’t have to do anything. Shamas took one step toward the bullies and reached down to draw a line in the dirt with his finger. Then he stepped back and said, “Step across that line. I dare you!” Of course, the bullies did. Then Shamas said, “We not fight now! Now you on my side! See?” he said, pointing and waving toward the line. What could the bullies do then but laugh and leave?
Shamas is “smart” in all the ways I wish we could all be smart. I know of no one who can outsmart or outwork him at his given tasks and role in this life.
Yes, he is a living Bristol icon, a point on which all locals would agree. But I earnestly hope everyone sees him as more than that. Much more. Shamas Dougherty is truly a great man.