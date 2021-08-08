EDUCATION BEAT: Honoring the humble among us

One of the greatest things we can learn to be proud of is our humility.

Yes, I heard you snicker. I snickered, too. Loudly.

The paradox of having humility is that when we think we have it, we don’t.

All you have to do is read my “credentials” at the bottom of this column and you can readily see that I could stand at least a dose or two.

Yes, most of us could stand to develop a bit more humility, at least in some areas of our lives. Yet there are those living in our midst who constantly exemplify humility.

Most of the following good folk you will likely never hear about in this world. Oh, but in the next? Their humble deeds might well be announced there with trumpets. (But just in case that doesn’t happen, I’d like to trumpet their humility here and now.)

As I share these few with you, my friends, may your mind travel to those dear souls whom you know in your own lives who show us all a nobler way to live. May we honor them all.