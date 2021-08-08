EDUCATION BEAT: Honoring the humble among us

One of the greatest things we can learn to be proud of is our humility.
Yes, I heard you snicker. I snickered, too. Loudly.
The paradox of having humility is that when we think we have it, we don’t.
All you have to do is read my “credentials” at the bottom of this column and you can readily see that I could stand at least a dose or two.
Yes, most of us could stand to develop a bit more humility, at least in some areas of our lives. Yet there are those living in our midst who constantly exemplify humility.
Most of the following good folk you will likely never hear about in this world. Oh, but in the next? Their humble deeds might well be announced there with trumpets. (But just in case that doesn’t happen, I’d like to trumpet their humility here and now.)
As I share these few with you, my friends, may your mind travel to those dear souls whom you know in your own lives who show us all a nobler way to live. May we honor them all.
Andrea Feathers Baker: Forever remaining quiet and humble behind the scenes, Andrea has lived a life of constant service to our community. Never having children of her own, for many years she served the children of others as a special education aide in a local elementary school. Ultimately, she began a late-blooming career as a compassionate caregiver for the elderly in our region. She has also (always quietly and humbly) rescued countless animals in our area, and personally cared for innumerable others, during her lifetime. In fact, I someday sincerely intend to create a nonprofit in her name to help fund local pet care for needy families. As quietly and humbly as I possibly can, of course.
Nameless Widow Lady: Yes, I shall keep her nameless because she is so immensely humble that I know she would prefer it that way. Every month she sends me a check, asking me to use it as I see fit on children and/or the homeless in some way. No, she is not “rich.” Well, not in money anyway. Yet I’d stack her wealth of soul up against anyone I know. (And the thing is; I know many such “nameless widow ladies” who are constantly helping me help others in some humble form or fashion.)
Terry Harrison: “Big T” he is known to all who have been blessed to make his acquaintance. Big T is having some hard troubles these days, fighting both physical and mental maladies at once. He has no home, but pops in and out of assisted living facilities and hospitals. Big T is a real-life hero of mine. Picture an immensely powerful man with the gentle soul of a little child and you will understand why I look up to Big T.
Tony Hayter: Tony passed from COVID complications this past March (sadly, just before the vaccination was widely available). Tony loved working with the youth group at his church and going on mission trips to help people in need. His dear wife and two sweet daughters live on, as true examples — much like Tony — of being good and humble in all they do in this world. So in a very real sense, Tony lives on. In them. (Humility is a powerful thing, surviving even death itself.)
Clyde Hicks: Clyde was the custodian at the elementary school where I taught for many years. Even when Clyde spoke, which was not often, his voice was so soft that you had to strain your ears to hear him. In all those years I never once saw him lose patience. No matter the child. No matter the teacher. Clyde managed to do even the most thankless jobs with passion and honor. Like a great artist at work, he daily cleaned up puke in the hallway, mopped up urine from the bathroom floors, and wiped up food spills in the lunchroom. And he did it all with joy in his heart. In fact, I can even feel his humble joy right now. Humility is contagious. (But don’t go thinking you have it, my friends. Because if you do, you don’t.)
