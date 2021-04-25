Opening for Virginia Business College remains unclear

BRISTOL, Va. — There is still no clear indication when classes might begin at the new Virginia Business College, whose Moore Street campus appears to only lack students.
Neatly trimmed green grass and signs featuring the startup school’s signature purple hue offer a vibrant contrast to the staid brick buildings, including Main Hall, where some repairs were recently completed.
But barricades obstruct most entrances and the 15-acre campus has yet to welcome its inaugural class.
In late January, college officials announced intentions to begin classes Feb. 1, after receiving certification from the State Council on Higher Education in Virginia. But no students enrolled during that brief window of time.
Plans, amid the ongoing global pandemic, remain up in the air.
“We will not be offering a summer schedule of classes and I will need to get back to you regarding our fall programming,” college President Gene Couch wrote in an April 9 email to the Bristol Herald Courier. “I will provide you with more information at a future date.”
There was no response to a request for more information.
The academic calendar on the college website still states that classes were to begin Jan. 11, exams were to be held April 28 – May 5, with the semester ending May 7. Two sessions of summer classes listed on the website were expected to begin May 19 and conclude Aug. 4.
The state council’s certification must be renewed annually, according to spokesman Laura Osberger.
“All certificates to operate expire annually on the certificate expiration date. Certified institutions must submit applications for recertification to SCHEV at least 60 days prior to the expiration date of the current certification,” Osberger wrote in an email to the Herald Courier. “As part of the recertification, certified schools are required to report the number of degrees, certificates, or diplomas conferred for each program offered by the school and the number of students graduating, and the number enrolled at the institution. Prior to the annual recertification, SCHEV does not collect enrollment information from certified schools.”
It has been a choppy start for the planned replacement of Virginia Intermont College, which closed in 2014 amid financial collapse, shrinking enrollment and lost accreditation.
Chinese entrepreneur Zhiting Zang acquired the lifeless former VI campus at auction in December 2016 and announced intentions to establish a school under the aegis of his U.S. Magis International Education Center in Flushing, New York.
In April 2018, college representatives first attended a SCHEV new school orientation and later filed plans to operate under the name Virginia Business College. Preliminary state certification was approved in March 2019 and officials announced plans to begin classes in August 2019 but, the following month, the staff was let go and former board members resigned.
Couch, who previously served as president of Virginia Highlands Community College in Abingdon, was named VBC’s president that spring. He withdrew the certification request — citing the limited amount of time to complete all the tasks required to establish and open the college — then prepared and submitted a new request.
The college began an extensive campus renovation in 2019, repairing buildings, obtaining a certificate of occupancy, and recruiting and hiring faculty with expectations of opening in August 2020.
However last June, facing the worldwide implications of the coronavirus pandemic, the college’s board of directors voted to defer opening until a later date.
The college completed its certification requirements in late 2020, and the school announced through its social media that applications for the spring 2021 semester were being accepted. The state council approved its certification, opening the door for VBC to begin offering classes.
According to its website, the college intends to offer bachelor’s degrees in business concentrations, including accounting, entrepreneurship, human resource management, leadership management and marketing. The website also includes cursory course descriptions and minimum requirements.
Tuition for full-time U.S. students is listed as $5,000 per semester, while international student tuition is $15,000 per semester, according to the website.
dmcgee@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2532 | Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC