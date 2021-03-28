Online meeting scheduled for U.S. Highway 58 widening

BRISTOL, Va. — An online meeting is slated for April 1 at 5 p.m. to provide updates on the U.S. Highway 58 corridor improvements between Abingdon and Damascus.

Work is ongoing on the road in Washington County by the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT).

During the meeting, VDOT’s design team will provide project updates and conduct a question-and-answer session.

The meeting can be accessed through the following link: www.virginiadot.org/Route58WashingtonCounty.

When the project is advertised to the construction community for bids in May, it will be advertised in two segments, according to a VDOT news release:

» From 0.038-mile east of state Route 708 (Bethel Road) to 0.200 mile east of state Route 711 (Drowning Ford Road).

» From 0.2 mile east of state Route 711 (Drowning Ford Road) to 0278-mile east of state Route 858 (Hollyfield Road).

Following the receipt of bids, VDOT will make the decision to construct segment one or to construct segments one and two.

Additionally, VDOT’s project team will provide information about bridge work over South Fork Holston River and the Virginia Creeper Trail.