 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
One person killed in I-81 crash
0 comments

One person killed in I-81 crash

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
BHC logo square

MARION, Va. — A truck driver died of injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash Thursday night on Interstate 81 in Smyth County.

A tanker-truck traveling south ran off the left side of the interstate near the 50 mile marker and overturned in the median, the Virginia State Police said. A portion of the truck ended up blocking the northbound lanes.

Crews worked into Friday morning to drain the tanker and return it to an upright position. VSP said the driver, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital and died of his injuries. The crash remains under investigation.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Vaccine supply exceeds demand

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Vaccine supply exceeds demand

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Vaccine supply exceeds demand

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts