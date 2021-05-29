One person killed in I-81 crash

MARION, Va. — A truck driver died of injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash Thursday night on Interstate 81 in Smyth County.
A tanker-truck traveling south ran off the left side of the interstate near the 50 mile marker and overturned in the median, the Virginia State Police said. A portion of the truck ended up blocking the northbound lanes.
Crews worked into Friday morning to drain the tanker and return it to an upright position. VSP said the driver, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital and died of his injuries. The crash remains under investigation.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!