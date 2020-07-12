RURAL RETREAT, Va. — Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred just north of Rural Retreat early Sunday morning.
Trooper R.B. Mullins responded to the single-vehicle crash in Wythe County on Sunday at 1:09 a.m.
A tractor-trailer traveling north on Interstate 81 ran off the left side of the interstate at the 63-mile marker. The commercial vehicle struck the guardrail and bridge and then went over the bridge and caught fire, police said.
The vehicle was destroyed in the fire, and its driver died at the scene, according to the VSP.
The crash remains under investigation.
