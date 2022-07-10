One person found dead at South Holston boat ramp

One person died at South Holston Lake over the weekend apparently while unloading a boat at an area boat ramp.

On Sunday, at 6:49 a.m., the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office responded to the boat ramp on Highway 421 in Bristol, Tennessee regarding a person believed to have fallen in the lake while unloading a boat.

Investigators spoke to witnesses on a boat that described hearing someone yell for help. The witnesses went toward the boat ramp in an attempt to offer assistance.

They were able to lead responders to the area near the boat ramp in which it was believed the person unloading the boat could possibly be located.

The SCSO Dive Team recovered the body of an individual from the lake. The identity of the victim has not been released.

Foul play is not suspected, police said.