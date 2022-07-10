 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story breaking

One person found dead at South Holston boat ramp

  • Updated
  • 0
Boat and Lake Safety 01

TWRA officers stand by during a recovery operation earlier this year at the 421 boat ramp on South Holston Lake.

 Andre Teague/Bristol Herald Courier File

One person died at South Holston Lake over the weekend apparently while unloading a boat at an area boat ramp.

On Sunday, at 6:49 a.m., the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office responded to the boat ramp on Highway 421 in Bristol, Tennessee regarding a person believed to have fallen in the lake while unloading a boat.

Investigators spoke to witnesses on a boat that described hearing someone yell for help. The witnesses went toward the boat ramp in an attempt to offer assistance.

They were able to lead responders to the area near the boat ramp in which it was believed the person unloading the boat could possibly be located.

The SCSO Dive Team recovered the body of an individual from the lake. The identity of the victim has not been released.

Foul play is not suspected, police said.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Union workers go on strike at General Dynamics in Marion

Union workers go on strike at General Dynamics in Marion

That Monday was a holiday didn’t keep union members from maintaining a presence outside of General Dynamics’ Marion plants. Portable sun shelters dotted key points along Brunswick Lane as the strikers made their presence evident. Their signs were simple: UAW on strike.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

WNBA's Brittney Griner Honored At All-Star Weekend

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts