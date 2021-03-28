One of victims in Virginia Beach shootings a former UVa-Wise football player

Donovon Lynch, a former football player at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise and a 2019 graduate of the school, was shot and killed on Friday night in Virginia Beach.
The Virginia Beach Police Department said in a statement that Lynch, 25, died in an officer-involved shooting incident in the 300 block of 20th Street. It was one of three separate shootings that took place Friday in the Virginia Beach Resort Area.
The officer who shot Lynch has been placed on administrative leave, police told the Associated Press. He has been with the department for five years and is assigned to its special operations division, according to the AP.
A native of Virginia Beach, Lynch played football at UVa-Wise during the 2017 and 2018 seasons after transferring from the City College of San Francisco.
Lynch started at left guard on the offensive line during his senior season on the gridiron for the Highland Cavaliers.
“I learned about his death earlier this morning and I couldn’t help myself from crying,” said Sage McBride, a teammate of Lynch’s at UVa-Wise. “This guy was my wingman on the offensive line for two years. We may have never hung out much outside of football, but he was still an offensive lineman. And as an offensive lineman, you’re a part of a fraternity and you have each other’s backs. He was like a brother to me.”
UVa-Wise head football coach Dane Damron knew Lynch longer than anybody at the college after he recruited Lynch to attend the school.
“It’s tough,” Damron said. “I recruited Donovon personally and met with his mom and dad in their house. He was a good player for us. He was in my house a lot of times as well, going through a cooking class my wife did with some of my players. He was a personable young man and very outgoing. He never met a stranger. He’ll certainly be missed.”
Lynch was one of many players from the Tidewater area who have played football at UVa-Wise throughout the years. Lynch attended both Salem High School and Norfolk Christian.
“Me and him shared that seven-hour drive down Interstate 81 on several occasions together,” said Zach Cannon, a former UVa-Wise football player who also is from Virginia Beach. “Our drives were hilarious and we talked about our family and everything in between. His family was always super friendly when I met them and I feel for them heavily during this time.”
His UVa-Wise teammates have fond memories of Lynch, a gregarious 6-foot-4, 325-pound gentle giant whose death left them shocked and saddened.
“I didn’t believe it at first,” said Eli Marks, another teammate of Lynch’s at UVa-Wise. “He was good dude, always laughing and joking. He was always dancing in the locker room to music. Just a great overall individual.”
thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | 276-645-2570
