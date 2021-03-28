One of victims in Virginia Beach shootings a former UVa-Wise football player

Donovon Lynch, a former football player at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise and a 2019 graduate of the school, was shot and killed on Friday night in Virginia Beach.

The Virginia Beach Police Department said in a statement that Lynch, 25, died in an officer-involved shooting incident in the 300 block of 20th Street. It was one of three separate shootings that took place Friday in the Virginia Beach Resort Area.

The officer who shot Lynch has been placed on administrative leave, police told the Associated Press. He has been with the department for five years and is assigned to its special operations division, according to the AP.

A native of Virginia Beach, Lynch played football at UVa-Wise during the 2017 and 2018 seasons after transferring from the City College of San Francisco.

Lynch started at left guard on the offensive line during his senior season on the gridiron for the Highland Cavaliers.