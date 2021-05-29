 Skip to main content
One of Bristol’s oldest homes restored; original owner’s great-granddaughter first overnight guest
I.C. Fowler House
The first guest

One of Bristol’s oldest homes restored; original owner’s great-granddaughter first overnight guest

house side

Tom and Vickie Mitoraj bought the I.C. Fowler House at 417 Spencer St. in Bristol, Virginia two years ago and recently finished restoring it.

 MARIA BASILEO | BRISTOL HERALD COURIER
tom

I.C. Fowler House owner Tom Mitoraj points to some of the original details of the home following two years of restoration.

BRISTOL, Va. — A home built prior to Bristol, Virginia’s incorporation has been reimagined following two years of restoration by a Washington County couple.

“The primary reason I bought it is to give back to Bristol,” said owner Tom Mitoraj. “This town has been wonderful to me, and I saw this as the oldest house and it was falling down. I had the means to do it (restore it).”

After driving by multiple times and wondering what was being done, Mitoraj and his wife, Vickie, bought the I.C. Fowler House on Spencer Street. They had no prior experience in restoring old homes, but he had a love for Greek revival architecture.

The Mitorajs are hosting a reception at the house today from noon until 2 p.m., featuring a special guest. Rita Springer, 93, of Anniston, Alabama, Fowler’s great-granddaughter, became the restored home’s first overnight guest Thursday.

rita

Rita Springer, 93, great-granddaughter of I.C. Fowler, sits in the home’s front parlor and tells stories about Fowler.

Vickie Mitoraj said having her as the first guest was important to her husband.

“It’s just a joy,” Rita Springer said. “It’s such a wonderful thing.”

It’s a thrill, she continued, to see someone buy the house, take care of it and love it as much as she would have.

“They’ve done a perfectly beautiful job with the restoration,” she said.

Rita Springer spent her childhood living around the world from Vermont to Germany to the Philippines, but always found her way back to Bristol for a visit.

showing door

Tom Mitoraj shows an original door that leads to the basement, which has the original whitewashed brick and root cellar.

“I can’t remember when I wasn’t talking about the Fowler family and Bristol,” she said.

Isaac Chapman Fowler was from Tazewell, Virginia, but moved to Goodson, which became Bristol, Virginia, soon after the end of the Civil War.

Donald Springer, Rita’s son, said the Mitorajs’ efforts have brought back some of Fowler’s vision for Bristol.

“Having done what they’ve done to this house, you’re now going to see other homes (restored.) It’s going to change the neighborhood,” he said. “You’re going to see other homes get developed, which is what I.C. would have wanted more than anything.”

The house was built by Fowler in 1867. It is the oldest standing structure from the original town limits of Goodson, Virginia. The home has had many owners, but it eventually was donated to the Bristol Historical Association, which then sold it in 2009 to neighbor Scott Otis. After Otis spent years working on restorations, he sold the home to the Mitorajs.

parlor

Homeowner Tom Mitoraj shows off the recently completed front parlor.

Fowler purchased the Bristol News — in conjunction with his brother, Elbert — and became the editor. He also served as an elected official, as mayor of Goodson and at the state level for many years.

“(He) was very much involved in seeing Bristol succeed,” Tom Mitoraj said.

He died in 1905 and is buried in East Hill Cemetery in Bristol, Virginia.

Tom Mitoraj connected with Rita Springer last year when he was searching for any living relatives. When he came across her name, he wasn’t sure if she was still alive.

After searching for her online, Tom Mitoraj exclaimed, “Lo and behold, she’s still around!”

pictures

Framed photos of I.C. Fowler, his wife, Lizzie, and other family members can be found around the home.

Mitoraj also found some of Rita Springer’s art on a gallery’s website. Now one of Rita Springer’s paintings graces the home’s front parlor.

Fowler built houses for two of his daughters nearby, one of which belonged to Springer’s grandmother, who was also an artist.

“He was a remarkable human,” Donald Springer said of Fowler. “He really cared about people.”

Although they don’t plan to live there, the couple hopes the house will serve many purposes such as a meeting place for the historical association, visiting speakers and as an Airbnb.

Another special guest at today’s event is Peter Johnson, who is William Chapman’s first cousin three times removed. William Chapman’s father was Fowler’s great-grandfather.

Johnson complied the Fowler’s genealogical connections to other local families in a compilation he entitled, “Kissin’ Cousins,” as he can name at least four ways he is related to the Fowler family.

mbasileo@bristolnews.com | 276-285-4016 | Twitter: @MariaBasileo

