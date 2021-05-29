One of Bristol’s oldest homes restored; original owner’s great-granddaughter first overnight guest

Rita Springer spent her childhood living around the world from Vermont to Germany to the Philippines, but always found her way back to Bristol for a visit.

“I can’t remember when I wasn’t talking about the Fowler family and Bristol,” she said.

Isaac Chapman Fowler was from Tazewell, Virginia, but moved to Goodson, which became Bristol, Virginia, soon after the end of the Civil War.

Donald Springer, Rita’s son, said the Mitorajs’ efforts have brought back some of Fowler’s vision for Bristol.

“Having done what they’ve done to this house, you’re now going to see other homes (restored.) It’s going to change the neighborhood,” he said. “You’re going to see other homes get developed, which is what I.C. would have wanted more than anything.”

The house was built by Fowler in 1867. It is the oldest standing structure from the original town limits of Goodson, Virginia. The home has had many owners, but it eventually was donated to the Bristol Historical Association, which then sold it in 2009 to neighbor Scott Otis. After Otis spent years working on restorations, he sold the home to the Mitorajs.