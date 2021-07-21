One man arrested after heavy police presence in Bristol

BRISTOL, Tenn. — One man was taken into custody by police Tuesday following an hour-long standoff in a residential neighborhood three blocks off a busy Virginia Avenue in Bristol, Tennessee.
Greg Hensley, 48, of 1616 Maryland Ave., was charged with three counts of aggravated assault and one count of reckless endangerment, after a contracted mowing crew reported hearing several gunshots coming from the residence, according to a written statement from city police.
The yard at that residence appeared uncut for some time, and a crew hired by the city was there to cut the grass. They began work about noon, police said.
“As they were beginning to mow, one of the workers reported hearing several shots coming from the residence and believed those shots were fired in his direction from a window at the residence.” Area residents also reported hearing what they believed to be gunshots, according to the statement.
The Bristol Herald Courier also spoke with two people nearby who said they heard what they thought were gunshots. Both declined to give their names.
Shortly after noon, several city police units descended on the Maryland Avenue area near the intersection with Hazelwood Avenue and Carolina Avenue. Police used cruisers to block access on several adjoining residential streets, and multiple units and officers, with guns drawn, sealed off the intersection just east of Fairmount Presbyterian Church.
Police then attempted to contact Hensley by phone but were unable to make contact, according to the statement.
“They then began attempting to contact Hensley with the public address system in a police cruiser. After approximately 45 minutes, Hensley responded to their requests and came out of the residence,” according to the statement.
At about 1:10 p.m., officers — carrying metal shields and rifles — advanced toward the house on Maryland Avenue. About three minutes later, they came back into view with one man in handcuffs.
Hensley was taken into custody without incident, and there were no injuries reported, according to police.
The investigation is continuing, and additional charges may be placed as the investigation progresses, police said.
Hensley was booked into the Sullivan County jail in Blountville.
dmcgee@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2532 | Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC