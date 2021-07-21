One man arrested after heavy police presence in Bristol

BRISTOL, Tenn. — One man was taken into custody by police Tuesday following an hour-long standoff in a residential neighborhood three blocks off a busy Virginia Avenue in Bristol, Tennessee.

Greg Hensley, 48, of 1616 Maryland Ave., was charged with three counts of aggravated assault and one count of reckless endangerment, after a contracted mowing crew reported hearing several gunshots coming from the residence, according to a written statement from city police.

The yard at that residence appeared uncut for some time, and a crew hired by the city was there to cut the grass. They began work about noon, police said.

“As they were beginning to mow, one of the workers reported hearing several shots coming from the residence and believed those shots were fired in his direction from a window at the residence.” Area residents also reported hearing what they believed to be gunshots, according to the statement.

The Bristol Herald Courier also spoke with two people nearby who said they heard what they thought were gunshots. Both declined to give their names.