One killed in Interstate 81 accident
One killed in Interstate 81 accident

ABINGDON, Va. - At least one person was killed when a disabled vehicle on I-81 near Exit 19 was struck by a tractor-trailer early Monday at Abingdon.

Virginia State Police responded to the traffic scene at 1:18 a.m. on Monday.

A tractor-trailer traveling in the left lane on the northbound side struck a disabled vehicle that was on the left side of the road and partially in the left lane, according to a release.

There is one confirmed fatality, police said. The identity has not yet been released.

