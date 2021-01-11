One killed in Interstate 81 accident

ABINGDON, Va. - At least one person was killed when a disabled vehicle on I-81 near Exit 19 was struck by a tractor-trailer early Monday at Abingdon.
Virginia State Police responded to the traffic scene at 1:18 a.m. on Monday.
A tractor-trailer traveling in the left lane on the northbound side struck a disabled vehicle that was on the left side of the road and partially in the left lane, according to a release.
There is one confirmed fatality, police said. The identity has not yet been released.
David McGee
