 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

One killed in Abingdon traffic accident

  • Updated
  • 0

ABINGDON, Va. -- An Abingdon, Virginia man was killed in a single car accident Wednesday afternoon.

According to a press release from the Virginia State Police, Robert C. Garrett, 44, died at the scene of the accident on Enterprise Road Wednesday at approximately 2:54 p.m.

Garrett was driving a 2005 Jeep Liberty east on Enterprise Road, a quarter mile east of I-81. According to the release, he ran off the left side of the road before striking an embankment and a fire hydrant before overturning.

The release stated Garrett was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation.

dmcgee@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2532 | Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC | Facebook.com/david.mcgee.127

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Miyares fires 30 in AG's office

Miyares fires 30 in AG's office

"During the campaign, it was made clear that now Attorney General-elect Miyares and Attorney General Herring have very different visions for the office," said Miyares spokeswoman Victoria LaCivita by email. "We are restructuring the office, as every incoming AG has done in the past."

Hubbard chosen to join School Board

Hubbard chosen to join School Board

BRISTOL, Va. – The Bristol Virginia School Board unanimously selected Breanne Forbes Hubbard to fill the unexpired term of Tyrone Foster Thursday.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Watch Now: Related Video

Electric school bus operates in temps as low as -40 in Alaska

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts