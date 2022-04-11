 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
One killed, another injured in Lee County crash

MATTHEW CAVANAUGH

A St. Charles, Virginia, man died Friday in a two-vehicle crash on Route 58A in Lee County.

The crash that occurred nearly a quarter mile west of Route 829 also resulted in serious injuries to the driver on the second vehicle, according to a press release from the Virginia State Police.

Robert C. Pennington, 53, of St. Charles died at the scene after the 2013 Ford F-150 driven by Jordan R. Sumpter, 29, of Jonesville, Virginia crossed the center line of the roadway while traveling east. The release from VSP says Sumpter overcorrected and then lost control of the vehicle before it hit the 1997 GMC Sonoma driven by Pennington.

The impact of the crash caused both vehicles to run off the roadway.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts. The crash remains under investigation.

