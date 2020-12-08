One dead, one wounded in Tazewell domestic shooting

TAZEWELL, Va. – An apparent domestic incident late in the evening of Dec. 6 ended with one person dead and another wounded.
A press release from the Tazewell Police Department said officers responded to a 911 hang up call at 11:31 p.m. Upon arrival in the 200 block of Muncy Lane, just off Hubble Hill Road in North Tazewell, they found forced entry had been made to a home.
They also found a 49-year-old female with a gunshot wound. Sgt. Mike Steele said the victim, whose name has not yet been released resided at the house and was home alone at the time of the incident.
Steele said the investigation led to officers charging 48-year-old John D. Lester, II of Tazewell with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.
A search was started for the suspect with assistance from the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office and he was later found deceased at his residence outside town limits. Steele said the man and woman had a relationship but were not married.
He said to his knowledge officers had not been called to the home for any incidents prior to the 911 hang up call. The victim, who was unable to speak with officers when they arrived was taken by ambulance to Carilion Tazewell Community Hospital and later transferred to Roanoke. Tiffany Howell, a corporate spokesperson for Carilion said they did not give out information without a name and generally did not release information on victims of violent crime.
