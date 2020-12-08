One dead, one wounded in Tazewell domestic shooting

He said to his knowledge officers had not been called to the home for any incidents prior to the 911 hang up call. The victim, who was unable to speak with officers when they arrived was taken by ambulance to Carilion Tazewell Community Hospital and later transferred to Roanoke. Tiffany Howell, a corporate spokesperson for Carilion said they did not give out information without a name and generally did not release information on victims of violent crime.