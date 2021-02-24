One dead in wrong-way crash

NORTON, Va. — One person died Wednesday morning in a wrong-way crash in Wise County, the Virginia State Police said.
The crash occurred when a 1997 International 9400 truck was traveling north in the soutbound lanes of U.S. Highway 23 about 1 a.m. Wednesday near Norton. The truck struck head-on a southbound 2017 Chevrolet Cruz, the VSP said.
The driver of the Cruze, Amanda G. Pearson, 20, of Big Stone Gap, was transported to by Medflight to Bristol Regional Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries, VSP said in a news release. A passenger in the vehicle, Perry S. Owens, 22, of Big Stone Gap, died at the scene.
The driver of the tractor-trailer, Travis L. Toliver, 30, of Jackson, Ohio, was transported to Johnson City Medical Center for treatment. He was charged with driving under the influence of drugs, VSP said.
