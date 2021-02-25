 Skip to main content
One dead in wrong-way crash in Wise County
One dead in wrong-way crash in Wise County

NORTON, Va. — A Big Stone Gap man died early Wednesday in a wrong-way crash in Wise County, the Virginia State Police said.

The crash occurred when a 1997 International 9400 truck was traveling north in the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 23 at about 1 a.m. Wednesday near Norton, according to a news release. The truck struck a southbound 2017 Chevrolet Cruze head-on, the VSP said.

The driver of the Cruze, Amanda G. Pearson, 20, of Big Stone Gap, was transported to by MedFlight to Bristol Regional Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries, the VSP said in a news release. A passenger in the vehicle, Perry S. Owens, 22, of Big Stone Gap, died at the scene.

The driver of the truck, Travis L. Toliver, 30, of Jackson, Ohio, was transported to Johnson City Medical Center for treatment. He was charged with driving under the influence of drugs, the VSP said.

