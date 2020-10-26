One dead in Tazewell County vehicle crash

TAZEWELL, Va. - One person was killed in a single-vehicle accident Sunday in Tazewell County, according to the Virginia State Police.
Rickie D. Vandyke, 57, of Bandy, Virginia, died at the scene after the 2009 Chevrolet Impala he was driving south on state Route 626 went over an embankment, into a creek and overturned, according to a written statement.
The crash occurred at 12:52 p.m.
Senior Trooper M.J. Nelson reported Vandyke had failed to stop at a stop sign. The crash remains under investigation.
dmcgee@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2532 | Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC | Facebook.com/david.mcgee.127
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!