 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
One dead in Tazewell County vehicle crash
0 comments

One dead in Tazewell County vehicle crash

{{featured_button_text}}

TAZEWELL, Va. - One person was killed in a single-vehicle accident Sunday in Tazewell County, according to the Virginia State Police.

Rickie D. Vandyke, 57, of Bandy, Virginia, died at the scene after the 2009 Chevrolet Impala he was driving south on state Route 626 went over an embankment, into a creek and overturned, according to a written statement.

The crash occurred at 12:52 p.m.

Senior Trooper M.J. Nelson reported Vandyke had failed to stop at a stop sign.  The crash remains under investigation.

dmcgee@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2532 | Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC | Facebook.com/david.mcgee.127

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
Watch Now: Father, ex-husband shares frustrations and gratitude in handling of murder-suicide case
Local News

Watch Now: Father, ex-husband shares frustrations and gratitude in handling of murder-suicide case

  • Updated

On Wednesday, Jesse Kennedy was sitting in his ex-wife’s living room with the couple’s 12-year-old son, Cameron, helping clean out items in the house. Just days earlier, Kristina Robinson and Gabrielle “Gabby” Kennedy — his ex-wife and 17-year-old daughter — were shot to death in that same house on Trammell Road by Kristina’s estranged husband, Michael Robinson, who then killed himself, according to reports from the Bristol Tennessee Police Department.

Ex-NASCAR driver McClure gets probation
Local News

Ex-NASCAR driver McClure gets probation

After more than two years of avoiding the courtroom, a former NASCAR Xfinity driver and his state lawmaker attorney appeared before a Smyth County Circuit Court judge Wednesday for a plea hearing in a domestic assault case against him.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts