One dead in Tazewell County vehicle crash

On Wednesday, Jesse Kennedy was sitting in his ex-wife’s living room with the couple’s 12-year-old son, Cameron, helping clean out items in the house. Just days earlier, Kristina Robinson and Gabrielle “Gabby” Kennedy — his ex-wife and 17-year-old daughter — were shot to death in that same house on Trammell Road by Kristina’s estranged husband, Michael Robinson, who then killed himself, according to reports from the Bristol Tennessee Police Department.